4th Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf to tee off at Black Mountain

The tournament, organized by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.
The mixed event which pits male and female players against one another is a four-day stroke play format. After two rounds of 36 holes, top 60 and ties will proceed into the weekend competition. All players and officials must follow strict protocols against COVID-19. Those who have yet to receive full doses of COVID-19 vaccines must have negative RT-CPR Test results within 72 hours while those who have received two doses of vaccines are required to show negative ATK Swap Test results within 48 hours. Only ones who test negative are eligible to take part in the tournament.
Golfers using personal caddies must provide RT-PCR results of their caddies on the registration day. If caddies prefer to undergo the test provided by the tournament, they have to be responsible on their own expenses on the condition that they must send inform and send a copy of their ID card to the tournament a day prior to the test. If testing positive, they must take the second test on their own expenses.
The Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf allows players of all sexes, either professional, amateur or even the senior to sharpen their skills. Thus far, three events have already been staged. The inaugural was won by Saraburi-based Arpichaya Yubol at the Black Mountain Golf Resort in Hua Hin between February 22-28 and the second by joint winners Prom Meesawat and Chapchai Nirat at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai between April 15-18. The latest episode was dominated by 16-year-old amateur Ramil Saelim who ousted Pannarai Meesom-us in an epic play-off at the Lake View Resort and Country Club in Cha-am between October 7-10.
Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
