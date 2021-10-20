4th Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf to tee off at Black Mountain

Golfers using personal caddies must provide RT-PCR results of their caddies on the registration day. If caddies prefer to undergo the test provided by the tournament, they have to be responsible on their own expenses on the condition that they must send inform and send a copy of their ID card to the tournament a day prior to the test. If testing positive, they must take the second test on their own expenses.



The Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf allows players of all sexes, either professional, amateur or even the senior to sharpen their skills. Thus far, three events have already been staged. The inaugural was won by Saraburi-based Arpichaya Yubol at the Black Mountain Golf Resort in Hua Hin between February 22-28 and the second by joint winners Prom Meesawat and Chapchai Nirat at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai between April 15-18. The latest episode was dominated by 16-year-old amateur Ramil Saelim who ousted Pannarai Meesom-us in an epic play-off at the Lake View Resort and Country Club in Cha-am between October 7-10.

Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.