Friday, August 06, 2021

life

Patty shakes off rust to make late charge in Olympic golf

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Patty shakes off rust to make late ...

Paphangkorn "Patty" Tavatanakit said her four-week break from golf had taken a toll after she shot a third-round 69 for a 2-under-par 211 in the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 womens golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Friday.

The 23-year-old world No 13, who had to skip several events including the Women's British Open due to document problems, finally got to grip with the par-71 6,648-yard course, sinking three birdies on the sixth, 11th and 17th holes against a lone bogey on the 12th.

This year's ANA Inspiration victor shot back-to-back pars in the first two rounds, shattering her hopes of winning Thailand's first Olympic medal in golf. She now lies 13 shots behind US golfer Nelly Korda who leads on 15-under, with Indian Aditi Ashok following in second on 12-under.

"Being away from competition affects me. So I was struggling to find my momentum at the beginning of the tournament here," said Patty.

Paphangkorn Tavatanakit

The Thai No 1 is determined to summon her A-game on Saturday so she can fly the Thai flag high during the final round.

"It is a great honour for me to play for Thailand. As I'm getting into the groove now and I will do my best in the final round on Saturday," she said.

Thai No 2 Ariya, who teed off with an opening round of 6-over, matched Patty with a 69 in round 3 for an even-par total of 213. Like Patty, Ariya said her game was picking up and she would maximise her efforts for a strong finish.

Ariya Jutanugarn

"I played better than in the first two days. But I didn't shoot low scores because my putting was not strong today. I hope to play my best in the final round," the former world No 1 said.

Nelly Korda

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai quest for Olympic golf medal

Published : August 04, 2021

"Ministry donates necessities to Phuket field hospital"

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Tips for SMEs to boost online food sales

Published : August 06, 2021

SET down as daily cases surge above 20,000 in Thailand

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.