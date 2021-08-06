Patty shakes off rust to make late charge in Olympic golf

"Being away from competition affects me. So I was struggling to find my momentum at the beginning of the tournament here," said Patty.

The Thai No 1 is determined to summon her A-game on Saturday so she can fly the Thai flag high during the final round.

"It is a great honour for me to play for Thailand. As I'm getting into the groove now and I will do my best in the final round on Saturday," she said.

Thai No 2 Ariya, who teed off with an opening round of 6-over, matched Patty with a 69 in round 3 for an even-par total of 213. Like Patty, Ariya said her game was picking up and she would maximise her efforts for a strong finish.

"I played better than in the first two days. But I didn't shoot low scores because my putting was not strong today. I hope to play my best in the final round," the former world No 1 said.