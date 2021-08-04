Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai quest for Olympic golf medal

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai qu...

Thailand’s bid for a third medal in the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 got off to a shaky start as major champions Patty Tavatanakit and Ariya Jutanugarn endured a dismal performance after the opening round the women’s golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Wednesday.

2021 ANA Inspiration winner Patty or Paphangkorn swapped two birdies (hole 1 and 12) with two bogeys (hole 6 and 11) to start the tournament with an even par 71 for tied 23rd while 2016 Women’s British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open victor Ariya committed six bogeys for a disastrous 77 that saw her at bottom 58th alongside Tiffany Chan of Hong Kong.  
 

Thailand is in the hunt for more Games medal after Panipak Wongpattanakit won the gold medal from the women’s taekwondo 57kg and boxer Sudaporn Seesondee is guaranteed with a bronze in the women’s boxing under 60kg. 

World No 75 Madeline Sagstorm of Sweden, winner on the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio dominated the first round of the par 71 6,648 yard course with a flawless 66, a shot ahead of world No 1 Nelly Korda of the US and Aditi Ashok of India. 

Despite a moderate start, world No 13 Patty was content with her form and still believed the gap was not too big to catch up. 

Ariya Jutanugarn

“Even I didn’t shoot score, but I’m still in a good position. Playing for Thailand in such a big event makes me so proud. It feels similar to playing for my college,” said the former UCLA Bruins student. 

“The course is quite firm and a bit fast. My putter just didn’t work today. I wish I could have support from fans as playing without an audience feels strange,” said the 21-year-old.  

World No 21 Ariya who had to retire after two rounds in the 2016 Rio Games due to injuries was no where near her best as she struggled to hit the fairways amidst the extreme condition. 

Panipak Wongpattanakit

“It was so hot out there. I didn’t hit the tee shots well which made it difficult for me to play,” said Ariya who won two LPGA titles this season, one at home in Pattaya and the other with her elder sister Moriya at the Dow Great Lakes Bay International in Michigan. 

However, unlike playing for herself, representing the country put the former world No 1 under tense which explained why she was struggling on the day. 

“Even though this is my second Olympics and I’m honoured, I feel the pressure which is always my problem. I pushed myself too much but the result turned the other way around. I have so much work to do in the next three days. But first thing first, I have to fix my tee shots,” Ariya said.
 

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Factors that contribute to false rapid test results

Published : August 04, 2021

Only 15% of netizens interested in Olympics, with majority following Covid situation

Published : August 04, 2021

Day 11 roundup: Thompson-Herah repeats golden double as China remains atop medal standings

Published : August 04, 2021

Patty, May have eyes on gold as they tee off today at Tokyo Olympics

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai quest for Olympic golf medal

Published : August 04, 2021

Bangkok rolls out 24-hour Covid hotlines in all 50 districts

Published : August 04, 2021

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.