Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai quest for Olympic golf medal

“Even I didn’t shoot score, but I’m still in a good position. Playing for Thailand in such a big event makes me so proud. It feels similar to playing for my college,” said the former UCLA Bruins student.

“The course is quite firm and a bit fast. My putter just didn’t work today. I wish I could have support from fans as playing without an audience feels strange,” said the 21-year-old.

World No 21 Ariya who had to retire after two rounds in the 2016 Rio Games due to injuries was no where near her best as she struggled to hit the fairways amidst the extreme condition.

“It was so hot out there. I didn’t hit the tee shots well which made it difficult for me to play,” said Ariya who won two LPGA titles this season, one at home in Pattaya and the other with her elder sister Moriya at the Dow Great Lakes Bay International in Michigan.

However, unlike playing for herself, representing the country put the former world No 1 under tense which explained why she was struggling on the day.

“Even though this is my second Olympics and I’m honoured, I feel the pressure which is always my problem. I pushed myself too much but the result turned the other way around. I have so much work to do in the next three days. But first thing first, I have to fix my tee shots,” Ariya said.

