The 2nd leg of the Bt2.5 million TWT returns to the Phoenix Gold in November

The Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association held the inaugural SAT TWT Open Road to World Ranking event at the Lake View Review Resort and Country Club between September 15-17 this year. Khon Kaen star Parinda Phokan ended up the winner after firing a total 8 under-par-208 to beat Arpichaya Yubol and Chanettee Wannasaen by two strokes. She received a lucrative cheque of Bt367,500 for the victory.

The SAT-TWT Open is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, SCB Bank, P. Overseas Steel Public Company Limited and Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club. Fans can follow updates of the tournament on THAI WPGA Facebook Page or at www.thaiwpga.com