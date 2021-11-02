The 2nd Bt2.5 Million “SAT - TWT OPEN” Road to World Ranking Tees Off at Phoenix Gold Tomorrow

The second stop of the SAT-TWT Open which offers a total prize money of Bt2.5 million will be held under strict protocols by the province and the government against COVID-19 which must be respected by players, guests and tournament’s officials.

The SAT-TWT Open is a stroke play tournament of 54 holes (18 for each round). An approximate number of 114 players are to compete in 36 holes with the top 60 moving forward to the final round. The winner will be rewarded with a handsome cheque of Bt367,500.

