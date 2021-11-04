Parinda, Arpichaya and Chanettee join three-way lead in Pattaya

Parinda, who beat Arpichaya and 18-year-old Chanettee by two strokes in the previous TWT event at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Petchaburi in September, decorated her scorecard with six birdies against a lone bogey on the 14th hole, for the day’s best score and will head into the Friday’s final round on seven under-par 137.
“I didn’t hit my driver and my approach shots well, but I did pretty well in my chip shots and putt to get out of trouble several times,” said the 24-year-old Parinda from Khon Kaen who eyes on a back-to-back title on the TWT Tour.
“I hope to be in good control and not to let myself get under pressure. I will try to give my all tomorrow,” added Parinda who will have a busy Friday as after the tournament she needs to catch a flight to Korea for the KLPGA Tour Q-School.
Related Stories
After committing two bogeys in the first three holes, Arpichaya rebounded quickly to shoot five birdies for a second round 69 to join the lead.
“I got off to a slow start, not hitting my driver and iron well. I was in tense a bit playing in the leading group. It took me awhile to get my momentum back,” said the 18-year-old from Saraburi, winner of three titles (two local tours and one Thailand Mixed event) this season.
“I hope to go out there and have some fun in the final. I didn’t want to force myself too hard and get myself under pressure like the way I started my round today,” added Arpichaya.
Chanettee, another promising teenager, was leading at nine under before two successive bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes saw her finish with a 70 and a total 137. After settling at second in four tournaments ( including the first TWT) in 2021, the Chiang-Mai born hopes to turn things around on this time.
“I hope to put myself in good positions on the greens in order to shoot scores. I need to be more consistent. Hopefully I will be able to win something,” she said.
A stroke behind at lone fourth was Kusuma Meechai after hitting a 69 for a two-round total of 138, a shot ahead of overnight leader Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong who hit a 73.
The cutoff for the final was at nine over-par-153 with a total of 70 players – 60 pros and 10 amateurs moving forward. For live coverage of the final, please log into the THAIWPGA Facebook Page from 9am onwards.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Aug 16, 2021
Published : Aug 10, 2021
Published : Aug 07, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021