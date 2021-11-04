Parinda, Arpichaya and Chanettee join three-way lead in Pattaya

After committing two bogeys in the first three holes, Arpichaya rebounded quickly to shoot five birdies for a second round 69 to join the lead.

“I got off to a slow start, not hitting my driver and iron well. I was in tense a bit playing in the leading group. It took me awhile to get my momentum back,” said the 18-year-old from Saraburi, winner of three titles (two local tours and one Thailand Mixed event) this season.

“I hope to go out there and have some fun in the final. I didn’t want to force myself too hard and get myself under pressure like the way I started my round today,” added Arpichaya.

Chanettee, another promising teenager, was leading at nine under before two successive bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes saw her finish with a 70 and a total 137. After settling at second in four tournaments ( including the first TWT) in 2021, the Chiang-Mai born hopes to turn things around on this time.

“I hope to put myself in good positions on the greens in order to shoot scores. I need to be more consistent. Hopefully I will be able to win something,” she said.

A stroke behind at lone fourth was Kusuma Meechai after hitting a 69 for a two-round total of 138, a shot ahead of overnight leader Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong who hit a 73.

The cutoff for the final was at nine over-par-153 with a total of 70 players – 60 pros and 10 amateurs moving forward. For live coverage of the final, please log into the THAIWPGA Facebook Page from 9am onwards.