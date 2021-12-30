“Tiger” Witchayapat Leads Hotshot Sadom By A Shot at Thailand Mixed #5

“My game plan for the final round is to be focused, study the weather condition well and play more carefully,” added Witchayapat, hoping to earn the winner’s cheque of Bt750,000 which will be the most handsome prize money in his career.

Sadom who has four wins and three runner-up positions in 2021 once again set himself as a title contender. His bogey free round of 66 saw him trail the leader by a shot on 21 under-par-195.

“I had a slow start and it took me a while to get into momentum. After I saved a long par putt on the seventh hole, I began to feel more confident and hit five birdies at the back nine,” said the 23-year-old Sadom. A win in the Friday’s final will see him kiss good-bye to the season in style.

“The tee and approach shots will be the key. If you hit to the right positions on the greens, you are likely to make birdies. Several greens here are undulating, so you just have to go for the right positions,” said Sadom, looking for his fifth title this year.

LPGA member Pavarisa Yoktuan caused a stir at the Aquella on Thursday as she set a new course record with an astonishing 61, which also marks her personal best. The 27-year-old decorated her error-free scorecard with 11 birdies, eight at the front nine. She came at lone third with a total 196.

“I hit very close to the pins and made those putts. I worked on my putts during the morning practice as I barely made my putts in the afternoon round yesterday,” Pavarisa explained the reason why she was on fire.

Pavarisa will be determined to become the second woman to win the Thailand Mixed after Arpichaya Yubol in March. The Nakhon Si Thammarat-based will also attempt to stem her long drought of title since winning the Thai LPGA Championship in 2015.

“I will focus on my game and try not to think about others or what’s going on. Everyone, men or women, stands equal chance at this course,” added Pavarisa whose best LPGA finish was at tied fifth in the 2019 Marathon Classic.

Three shots off the lead was 14-year-old amateur Ratchanon who despite an opening eagle had to be content with a 69 (including four birdies and three bogeys) and a total 197.

“Everything fell apart today, the iron, the driver and the putt. I made a bad decision by trying to go on top too much while it was just the moving day, not the final. I paid the price for being concerned with the scoreboard too much,” said Ratchanon, looking for his first win on a pro tour after coming second in the Singha Laguna Phuket in October.

“I’m just three strokes behind, so it’s still possible for me to win. But you need to shoot low score, may be 8-9 under to make it possible,” the promising teenager said.

Two-time winner Prom Meesawat, with a 69, and two female players Chanoknan Angurasaranee (66) and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (63), amateur, fell a shot behind after each hit a 198.

The tournament is being staged under strict protective protocols against COVID-19. ATK Swap test is provided for players, personal caddies, player’s company and officials. Only those who test negative are permitted to participate in the tournament. Furthermore, fans who produce negative ATK results within 72 hours before the tournament are welcome at the course.

Viewers can watch live streaming of the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am onwards during tournament days.