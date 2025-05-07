Drought crisis: Lam Takhong Dam at lowest water level in 20 years

WEDNESDAY, MAY 07, 2025

A severe drought is hitting the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima hard, with Lam Takhong Dam nearly dried up—its worst condition in 20 years.

The dam’s water level has reportedly dropped to just 9% of its capacity, officially classified as a critical water shortage.

A striking sight has emerged: the remains of old houses, submerged for over 50 years, are now visible above the waterline.

On Tuesday (May 6), reporters visited Lam Takhong Dam in Sikhiu District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, to assess the current water situation. The visit revealed an alarming scene, with drastically reduced water levels exposing sandbars and the ruins of long-submerged structures.

Lam Takhong Dam has a total storage capacity of 314 million cubic meters. Currently, only 26.88 million cubic meters of usable water remain—just 9% of its full capacity. This marks the third most severe drought since the dam began operating in 1969, following similar crises in 2005 and 1993.

Photos by Sopon Susena (NationPhoto)

