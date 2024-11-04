Korat farmers warned against 2nd rice crop as dams run low

Farmers in 10 districts of Nakhon Ratchasima have been warned not to plant a second crop of rice this year because the water level in most major dams in the province has dropped drastically.

Senior water management officials said the level of water in the four large reservoirs of Nakhon Ratchasima has dropped by more than half, and the water will have to be reserved for tap water and cannot be used for irrigation.

The warning came after Surasee Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), led officials to check the water level of Lam Sae Dam in Khon Buri district.