Korat farmers warned against 2nd rice crop as dams run low

Farmers in 10 districts of Nakhon Ratchasima have been warned not to plant a second crop of rice this year because the water level in most major dams in the province has dropped drastically.
Senior water management officials said the level of water in the four large reservoirs of Nakhon Ratchasima has dropped by more than half, and the water will have to be reserved for tap water and cannot be used for irrigation.
The warning came after Surasee Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), led officials to check the water level of Lam Sae Dam in Khon Buri district.
The Lam Sae reservoir is among the four major Nakhon Ratchasima reservoirs that provide tap water. The check was conducted as part of preparations for the expected drought.
Surasee found that the level of the Lam Sae reservoir had dropped to 153.6 million cubic metres, which is more than half its capacity of 275 million cubic metres.
Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Surasee said the Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, is likely to be hit by drought this year, particularly the densely populated Muang district.
Worse yet, water levels in reservoirs in remote districts were also very low, he said, adding that the use of water from these sources also had to be carefully planned.
Sukhon Temyosying, director of the Lam Ta Kong irrigation project, said the water level in the Lam Ta Kong Dam in Sikhiu district had dropped to just 33% of its capacity.
He said it was due to this severe water situation that the administration has called on farmers to avoid planting a second crop of rice as the reservoirs will not be able to release water for irrigation.