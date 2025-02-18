Thailand no longer among top 10 countries affected by extreme weather, says DCCE

Citing the 2025 edition report published on February 12, DCCE director-general Phirun Saiyasitpanich explained that Thailand was ranked 30th among countries affected by extreme weather in 1993-2022, better than ninth place in 2000-2019.

He said Thailand’s improvement in the Climate Risk Index was all thanks to the country’s efficient climate risk management and assessment, which included an indicator for affected populations and a change in the long-term assessment from 20 years to 30 years.