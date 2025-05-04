Nakhon Ratchasima ordered to prepare for drought and flood risks

On Sunday, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong led a team of relevant officials to assess water management efforts and the drought situation at Lam Takhong Dam in Sikhio district.

Surasri Kidtimonton, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), reported that the province's 4,959 reservoirs currently hold a combined total of 429.40 million cubic metres of water—approximately 32% of their collective storage capacity.

Among the major reservoirs, three currently have water levels above 30%: Lam Phra Phloeng Dam (42%), Moon Bon Dam (37%) and Lam Sae Dam (39%). However, Lam Takhong Dam, a vital water source for the province, holds only 50.14 million cubic metres, or 16% of its capacity. Despite the low level, it remains sufficient for domestic consumption.