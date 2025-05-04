Nakhon Ratchasima ordered to prepare for drought and flood risks

On Sunday, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong led a team of relevant officials to assess water management efforts and the drought situation at Lam Takhong Dam in Sikhio district.
Surasri Kidtimonton, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), reported that the province's 4,959 reservoirs currently hold a combined total of 429.40 million cubic metres of water—approximately 32% of their collective storage capacity.
Among the major reservoirs, three currently have water levels above 30%: Lam Phra Phloeng Dam (42%), Moon Bon Dam (37%) and Lam Sae Dam (39%). However, Lam Takhong Dam, a vital water source for the province, holds only 50.14 million cubic metres, or 16% of its capacity. Despite the low level, it remains sufficient for domestic consumption.
The Digital Economy and Society Minister has instructed the ONWR to coordinate with local authorities in Nakhon Ratchasima to closely monitor at-risk areas and devise preventive measures against potential drought caused by irregular rainfall, as well as flooding.
He also emphasised the importance of delivering timely assistance to affected communities.
In addition, he has directed the Royal Irrigation Department to prioritise domestic water usage in managing the province’s four major reservoirs. He also tasked the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation with carrying out cloud seeding operations to increase water levels in Lam Takhong Dam.
The minister further urged the Royal Irrigation Department, Nakhon Ratchasima authorities, and local organisations to expedite the repair and improvement of existing water sources to enhance storage capacity.
Public communication regarding water management strategies and early warning systems should also be strengthened to mitigate the impact of potential disasters. Officials have also been instructed to study additional water resource development plans to seek future budget support from the government.
The ONWR secretary-general affirmed that the agency is continuously monitoring the water situation in Nakhon Ratchasima and is implementing both short- and long-term solutions to address drought conditions.
He committed to swiftly carrying out the latest directives from the Digital Economy and Society Minister to ensure full preparedness for dry spells and to mitigate flood risks throughout the rainy season.