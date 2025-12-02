Chao Phraya water levels drop, Southern rains ease, drainage efforts increase

The Smart Water Operations Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has provided an update on the current water situation, stating that the total water volume in large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country is approximately 69,747 million cubic metres (m³), which is 91% of their combined capacity.

In the four major reservoirs of the Chao Phraya River Basin (Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam, Kwae Noi Bumrung Dan Dam, and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam), the total water volume is 24,580 million m³, reaching 99% of their combined capacity.

This is sufficient to support irrigation during the dry season.