Chao Phraya water levels drop, Southern rains ease, drainage efforts increase

The Smart Water Operations Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has provided an update on the current water situation, stating that the total water volume in large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country is approximately 69,747 million cubic metres (m³), which is 91% of their combined capacity.
In the four major reservoirs of the Chao Phraya River Basin (Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam, Kwae Noi Bumrung Dan Dam, and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam), the total water volume is 24,580 million m³, reaching 99% of their combined capacity.
This is sufficient to support irrigation during the dry season.
Regarding the Chao Phraya River, at 6am this morning, the flow rate at Station C.13, Chao Phraya Dam, was controlled at 1,900 m³/second (down from 2,020 m³/second yesterday).
The RID has gradually reduced the water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam due to a continued decrease in upstream water levels.
It is expected that the discharge will further decrease to 700 m³/second between December 17-18, 2025, which will not impact the areas of Khlong Phong Pheng in Ang Thong District, Khlong Bang Ban in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, and the sub-districts of Hua Wiang, Sena, Lat Chit, and Phak Hai in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.
In the southern provinces currently experiencing flooding, rainfall has decreased, but isolated thunderstorms persist.
Flooding continues in areas of Surat Thani, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.
The RID has deployed additional water pumps from upstream areas to expedite water drainage from the flooded zones.
Additionally, inspections of irrigation infrastructure, such as sluice gates, canals, and drainage systems, are being conducted to ensure their stability and efficiency in mitigating further impacts.