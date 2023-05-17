Royal Ploughing Ceremony forecasts bumper crops and prosperity for year ahead
The year ahead will be one of bumper crops, booming trade, and economic growth for Thailand, according to Wednesday morning’s Royal Ploughing Ceremony.
The ceremony was held at Sanam Luang at 8.30am and was presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen. It was the second day of the annual two-day ceremony during which the King blesses the start of the rice-growing season.
On Tuesday, the King presided over a seed-blessing rite performed by monks at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district.
Two more traditional rites were held on Wednesday morning to predict the year ahead for Thais, particularly farmers.
In the first, the Lord of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony drew a cloth. The length of the cloth – five kueb (125 centimetres) – indicates there will be plenty of water for planting rice this year, and that yields of rice and other crops would be abundant.
In the second rite, two sacred oxen were given a selection of five foods and two drinks to choose from.
They chose grass over rice and three cereals, and alcohol instead of water.
Their choice confirmed there would be plenty of water for farmers and high yields. The choice was also interpreted as a sign of convenient transportation, greater foreign trade and more economic prosperity.
The two rites were conducted between 8.09am and 8.39am.
Prayoon Insakul, permanent secretary for the Agriculture Ministry, was the Lord of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony.
During the ceremony, His Majesty the King also granted awards to three agricultural wise men for 2023: Anek Sikhiewsod from Ang Thong province, Kriangsak Seriratyuenyong from Yala, and Wirawat Jirawong from Chumphon.
His Majesty also granted awards to 16 outstanding farmers and three outstanding agricultural cooperatives of the year.