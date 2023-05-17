Royal Ploughing Ceremony forecasts bumper crops and prosperity for year ahead

The ceremony was held at Sanam Luang at 8.30am and was presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen. It was the second day of the annual two-day ceremony during which the King blesses the start of the rice-growing season.

On Tuesday, the King presided over a seed-blessing rite performed by monks at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district.

Two more traditional rites were held on Wednesday morning to predict the year ahead for Thais, particularly farmers.