Toll fees waived on 3 expressways this Friday for Royal Ploughing Day

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Wednesday that tolls will be waived at 20 checkpoints on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 on the Sirat Expressway, and 10 on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway.
These three expressways are major routes used by Bangkok motorists to enter and exit the capital.
The waiver is intended to ease travel and reduce the financial burden on commuters. It aligns with the newly amended concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), and the Northern Bangkok Expressway Company.
Royal Ploughing Day is an ancient royal ceremony observed in several Asian countries to mark the traditional start of the rice-growing season. It is recognised as an annual public holiday under a declaration by the Office of the Prime Minister.