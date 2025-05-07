Toll fees waived on 3 expressways this Friday for Royal Ploughing Day

WEDNESDAY, MAY 07, 2025

Motorists will be able to pass through 61 toll booths on three Bangkok expressways free of charge from 12.01am to midnight on Friday (May 9) for Royal Ploughing Day.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Wednesday that tolls will be waived at 20 checkpoints on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 on the Sirat Expressway, and 10 on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

These three expressways are major routes used by Bangkok motorists to enter and exit the capital.

Toll fees waived on 3 expressways this Friday for Royal Ploughing Day

The waiver is intended to ease travel and reduce the financial burden on commuters. It aligns with the newly amended concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), and the Northern Bangkok Expressway Company.

Toll fees waived on 3 expressways this Friday for Royal Ploughing Day

Royal Ploughing Day is an ancient royal ceremony observed in several Asian countries to mark the traditional start of the rice-growing season. It is recognised as an annual public holiday under a declaration by the Office of the Prime Minister.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy