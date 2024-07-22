Bridge connecting Koh Samui with mainland to be ready by 2033: EXAT

The project’s feasibility study and environmental impact assessment is expected to be completed by 2026, with construction starting in 2029. The bridge is expected to open for operation in 2033.
The original plan was to start construction in 2028, but it was delayed due to fears of problems being raised during the public hearings. The gathering of public opinions is expected to be concluded in October next year.
The bridge is expected to run between tambon Thong Nien in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district and tambon Taling Ngam in Koh Samui.
The total distance covered by the bridge and access roads will be 37 kilometres, while the bridge spanning the Gulf of Thailand channel will be 25km long.
“The project will give people an alternative option when travelling between the mainland and the resort island. It will also benefit tourism,” EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said.
The current travel options by sea or air limit pose a limit on passenger capacity and number of trips. Also, he said, building a bridge is far more feasible than a tunnel when it comes to cost and environmental impact. He explained that building a tunnel would require a great deal of excavation under the sea and the shifting of a lot of soil and rocks.
Although the tunnel will not affect the landscape and environment when completed, the actual construction will affect marine life, especially coral and seagrass, he said.
Besides, he said, a tunnel would require strict maintenance to ensure there are no accidents, compared to bridges, which are easy to access and maintain.
“Building a tunnel will also cost three times more than a bridge,” he added.
To ensure the bridge does not affect maritime traffic, Surachet said the structure will be designed as a combination of cable-stayed and beam bridge. The cable-stayed part will stand 50 metres above the channel to allow large ships, like oil tankers, ferries and warships run under it. The beam bridge part of the structure will be 15 metres above mean sea level to make space for fishing boats.
The entire structure will be designed to withstand strong winds and earthquakes, as well as collisions.