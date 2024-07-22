Bridge connecting Koh Samui with mainland to be ready by 2033: EXAT

The project’s feasibility study and environmental impact assessment is expected to be completed by 2026, with construction starting in 2029. The bridge is expected to open for operation in 2033.

The original plan was to start construction in 2028, but it was delayed due to fears of problems being raised during the public hearings. The gathering of public opinions is expected to be concluded in October next year.

The bridge is expected to run between tambon Thong Nien in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district and tambon Taling Ngam in Koh Samui.

The total distance covered by the bridge and access roads will be 37 kilometres, while the bridge spanning the Gulf of Thailand channel will be 25km long.