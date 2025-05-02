Concrete thrown from Bang Na-Trat overpass, not from expressway structure: EXAT

The incident did not result from structural damage or spalling of the Bang Na Expressway—officially the Burapha Withi Expressway—the authority said.
EXAT was responding to media reports about a concrete-like object falling onto a car on Bang Na-Trat Road on Tuesday (April 29).
An engineering team was dispatched to inspect the area. According to a statement issued Friday, they found no damage or signs of deterioration on the Burapha Withi Expressway structure.
EXAT also coordinated with the Samut Prakan Highway District and local police to review CCTV footage, which clearly showed an individual throwing the concrete from the pedestrian bridge, causing damage to a passing vehicle.
The agency confirmed the evidence and stated it will work with police to identify and take legal action against the perpetrator.
The authority urged anyone who experiences or witnesses similar incidents to report them immediately via the EXAT Call Center at 1543. Prompt reporting will allow for timely investigation and ensure appropriate assistance and justice for those affected, it said.