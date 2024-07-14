EXAT to pursue controversial tunnel despite opposition from locals

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Saturday that the authority had held the third public hearing on the project on Saturday, and it would soon submit its environment impact assessment report on the project to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning for approval.

He said the EXAT would seek approval for the project estimated to cost 49.22 billion baht next year.

Surachet was speaking to reporters after the end of the third hearing on the project on Saturday.

Surachet admitted that local residents had concerns about the project’s impact and they would like the EXAT to cancel it.