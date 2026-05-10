Thailand warned of nationwide storms, heavy rain, flood risk

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for Sunday (May 10, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026) (advance weather forecast).
Upper Thailand will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, with heavy rain occurring in some areas on Sunday (May 10, 2026).
This is due to a high-pressure system or cold air mass extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, which will strengthen the easterly and southeasterly winds covering upper Thailand.
From Monday (May 11, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026), upper Thailand will see isolated thunderstorms as the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the Northeast and the South China Sea weakens.
This will be coupled with southwesterly and southerly winds prevailing over upper Thailand.
For the South, from Sunday (May 10, 2026) to Monday (May 11, 2026), there will be thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas as easterly winds cover the region.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers.
From Tuesday (May 12, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026), southwesterly winds will cover the South, causing continued thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers.
Precautions for Sunday (May 10, 2026)
People in upper Thailand are advised to be aware of dangers from thunderstorms and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, being under large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards.
Farmers should strengthen their fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural products and livestock, as well as take care of their health during the changing weather conditions.
People in the South are advised to beware of dangers from heavy and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods, forest runoffs, and river overflows.
The Meteorological Department's regional weather forecast for Sunday (May 10) to Friday (May 15)
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (East Coast)
South (West Coast)
Bangkok and its vicinity