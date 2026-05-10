Thailand warned of nationwide storms, heavy rain, flood risk

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for Sunday (May 10, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026) (advance weather forecast).

Upper Thailand will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, with heavy rain occurring in some areas on Sunday (May 10, 2026).

This is due to a high-pressure system or cold air mass extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, which will strengthen the easterly and southeasterly winds covering upper Thailand.

From Monday (May 11, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026), upper Thailand will see isolated thunderstorms as the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the Northeast and the South China Sea weakens.

This will be coupled with southwesterly and southerly winds prevailing over upper Thailand.

For the South, from Sunday (May 10, 2026) to Monday (May 11, 2026), there will be thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas as easterly winds cover the region.