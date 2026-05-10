Thailand warned of nationwide storms, heavy rain, flood risk

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026
Thailand warned of nationwide storms, heavy rain, flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain across the country from May 10 to 15, urging caution for flash floods.

  • Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide forecast for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain from May 10 to May 15, 2026.
  • Upper Thailand is expected to experience thunderstorms and strong winds, especially on May 10, while the South will see continuous heavy rain throughout the week.
  • Authorities have warned of a significant risk of flash floods, forest runoffs, and river overflows in the South due to heavy and accumulated rainfall.
  • Residents are advised to take precautions, with specific warnings about dangers from strong winds in upper regions and flooding in the South.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for Sunday (May 10, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026) (advance weather forecast).

Upper Thailand will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, with heavy rain occurring in some areas on Sunday (May 10, 2026).

This is due to a high-pressure system or cold air mass extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, which will strengthen the easterly and southeasterly winds covering upper Thailand.

From Monday (May 11, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026), upper Thailand will see isolated thunderstorms as the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the Northeast and the South China Sea weakens.

This will be coupled with southwesterly and southerly winds prevailing over upper Thailand.

For the South, from Sunday (May 10, 2026) to Monday (May 11, 2026), there will be thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas as easterly winds cover the region.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers.

From Tuesday (May 12, 2026) to Friday (May 15, 2026), southwesterly winds will cover the South, causing continued thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers.

Precautions for Sunday (May 10, 2026)

People in upper Thailand are advised to be aware of dangers from thunderstorms and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, being under large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards.

Farmers should strengthen their fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural products and livestock, as well as take care of their health during the changing weather conditions.

People in the South are advised to beware of dangers from heavy and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods, forest runoffs, and river overflows.

The Meteorological Department's regional weather forecast for Sunday (May 10) to Friday (May 15)

North

  • May 10 Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places. Southeasterly winds at 5-15 km/h.
  • May 11 to May 15 Thunderstorms in 30-40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, mostly in the west of the region. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h. Minimum temperatures 21-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 30-38 degrees Celsius.

Northeast

  • May 10 to May 15 Thunderstorms in 20-40% of the area.
  • May 10 to May 12 Southerly winds at 10-20 km/h.
  • May 13 to May 15, Southwesterly winds at 10-15 km/h. Minimum temperatures 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 32-37 degrees Celsius.

Central

  • May 10 to May 15Thunderstorms in 30-40% of the area and heavy rain in some places in the west of the region.
  • May 10 to May 12 Southerly winds at 10-20 km/h.
  • May 13 to May 15 Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h. Minimum temperatures 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 33-38 degrees Celsius.

East

  • May 10 to May 15 Thunderstorms in 30-40% of the area.
  • May 10 to May 12 Southerly winds at 10-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 metre high, and more than 1 metre high in areas with thundershowers.
  • May 13 to May 15 Southwesterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 metre high, and more than 1 metre high in areas with thundershowers. Minimum temperatures 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 33-38 degrees Celsius.

South (East Coast)

  • May 10 to May 11 Thunderstorms in 40-60% of the area and heavy rain in some places. Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers.
  • May 12 to May 15 Thunderstorms in 30-40% of the area and heavy rain in some places in the upper part of the region. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers. Minimum temperatures 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 32-37 degrees Celsius.

South (West Coast)

  • May 10 to May 11 Thunderstorms in 60-70% of the area and heavy rain in some places. Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are below 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers.
  • May 12 to May 15 Thunderstorms in 40-60% of the area and heavy rain in some places. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres high in areas with thundershowers. Minimum temperatures 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 32-36 degrees Celsius.

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • Thunderstorms in 20-40% of the area.
  • Minimum temperatures 25-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures 33-38 degrees Celsius.
  • May 10 to May 12 Southerly winds at 10-20 km/h.
  • May 13 to May 15 Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.
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