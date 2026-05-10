Concerns over stagnant domestic consumption

However, the current factory-gate price of live broilers has decreased from THB43 to THB44 to THB39 to THB40 when compared to the same period last year.

This is due to domestic consumption remaining poor, coupled with the recent end of the Songkran festival, during which consumers had high expenses and had to set aside some income to pay for school fees.

Meanwhile, the increased transport rates have resulted in retail broiler prices being expensive.

Sarawut Thowsakul, an advisor to the National Fisheries Association of Thailand, said that from the problem of rising oil prices, despite the government subsidising the fishing group at a rate of THB36.50 per litre, it is still considered high when compared to the previous rate they used to receive at THB17 per litre.

This has forced 40% of the 6,000 fishing boats to dock.

After this, if oil prices still do not drop, it is expected that an additional 20% will dock.

The suitable oil rate should be THB30 per litre.

If it is higher than this, it is expected that up to 70% of Thai fishing boats will have to dock, and this will force seafood prices to increase according to costs.

However, because the Songkran festival has currently ended, going outdoors for recreation is less frequent, causing overall fishery product prices to decrease.

The prices of fish delivered to restaurants and fish for making meatballs and surimi have dropped by 10%.

For example, grouper dropped from THB350 per kilogramme to THB300, and seabass dropped from THB150 per kilogramme to THB130.

Fish meatballs dropped from THB60 per kilogramme to THB50.

Squid sized 8 to 10 pieces per kilogramme dropped from THB350 per kilogramme to THB110, while the size of 30 to 40 pieces per kilogramme is priced at THB130 to THB110.

Call to dismiss DLD chief over THB20 billion loss

Winaroj Supsongsuk, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, received a complaint letter from Nopparut Worachitwutthikun, a former core leader of the White Pigeon 2006 group, addressed to Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The letter demanded the transfer and investigation of the Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, alleging negligence over the poultry export issue to China, which could violate Section 157 for dereliction of duty.

Nopparut said that recently, Suriya ordered the transfer of the Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, even though he is due to retire on Wednesday (September 30).

Regarding the deep reasons, he declined to get involved.

Similarly, the DLD Director-General will also retire on Wednesday (September 30).

Therefore, when the DLD Director-General faces complaints, Suriya must take action no differently from the transfer of the Royal Rainmaking Director-General to set the same standard.

Currently, poultry exports account for 22% of Thai meat export value, or almost THB30 billion a year.

The industry is facing a severe crisis after Chinese authorities reduced the number of processing plants permitted to export from 26 to four, meaning 22 plants were suspended.

China warns production capacity does not match certificates

The main cause comes from inspections by Chinese agencies, which found suspicions that the production capacity did not match the certificates issued by the DLD, and there were observations that there might be falsely claiming the origin of poultry from other countries that Chinese authorities do not buy.

This resulted in China ordering the suspension of 22 plants in Thailand since Friday (August 1, 2025).

"Even though Chinese authorities have sent warning letters to Thailand to urgently fix the flaws multiple times, the latest on Monday (March 9), there has been no progress. The damage that occurred throughout the past eight months affects 22 operators, representing a value of over THB20 billion."

If Suriya still does not urgently resolve the issue, Thailand faces a high risk of being suspended from all meat imports by China, which would affect hundreds of thousands of workers in this industry.

Therefore, an urgent decision is needed.

If they remain inactive and there is no transfer or any action taken against the DLD Director-General, the group might have to escalate its movement next week and prepare to submit the matter to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for investigation as well.

Then, if Thai authorities remain inactive, they are ready to prepare a petition to the Chinese leader to request a delay of the ban.