Thai police probe Chinese man over arms and Cambodia drill clips

Pol Gen Kittirat Panpetch, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, visited Najomtien Police Station in Chon Buri on Saturday (May 9, 2026) to monitor the case of Mingchen Sun, a 31-year-old Chinese national arrested for the possession of a significant cache of war weapons.

The chief praised a traffic officer whose alertness and observation of irregularities led to the expansion of the investigation and the subsequent arrest.

The Commissioner-General stated that the case originated when an officer responded to a car accident involving the suspect on the railway bypass road heading towards Pattaya.

Suspicions arose during the vehicle inspection, leading investigators to a residence in Bang Lamung District.

There, authorities discovered a vast array of war weapons and explosives, prompting an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to safely secure and remove the items.

"The attentiveness and observation shown by the officers in this instance serve as a prime example of proactive policing that prevents harm and ensures public safety," the police chief stated.

He urged all personnel to remain dedicated, cautious, and professional in their duties, commending all those involved for their efforts in maintaining order and public safety.