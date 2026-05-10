Thai police probe Chinese man over arms and Cambodia drill clips

Pol Gen Kittirat Panpetch, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, visited Najomtien Police Station in Chon Buri on Saturday (May 9, 2026) to monitor the case of Mingchen Sun, a 31-year-old Chinese national arrested for the possession of a significant cache of war weapons.
The chief praised a traffic officer whose alertness and observation of irregularities led to the expansion of the investigation and the subsequent arrest.
The Commissioner-General stated that the case originated when an officer responded to a car accident involving the suspect on the railway bypass road heading towards Pattaya.
Suspicions arose during the vehicle inspection, leading investigators to a residence in Bang Lamung District.
There, authorities discovered a vast array of war weapons and explosives, prompting an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to safely secure and remove the items.
"The attentiveness and observation shown by the officers in this instance serve as a prime example of proactive policing that prevents harm and ensures public safety," the police chief stated.
He urged all personnel to remain dedicated, cautious, and professional in their duties, commending all those involved for their efforts in maintaining order and public safety.
Investigation into the Chinese suspect's weapon cache.
Authorities are currently expanding their probe into the suspect, who claimed he amassed the weapons as a personal hobby and intended to use them for suicide.
However, police remain sceptical, noting that the sheer quantity and destructive power of the explosives are excessive for such claims.
Investigations revealed that one of the seized handguns was the personal property of an officer at Sai Mai Police Station, prompting an inquiry into how it reached the suspect.
Immigration records show the suspect travelled to and from Thailand several times, including trips to Cambodia.
Evidence found on his mobile phone included videos of him practising shooting and throwing grenades with the Cambodian special forces.
Kittirat has ordered Provincial Police Region 2 and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspect and his associates.
The probe aims to identify who provided the weapons and whether there were plans for sabotage or links to transnational crime.
Pol Gen Samran Nualma, the Deputy Commissioner-General, has been tasked with overseeing the case.
Suspect sent to Pattaya Court on multiple charges.
Pol Capt Arthit Saenpanya, the investigating officer at Najomtien Police Station on Saturday morning (May 9, 2026), brought Mingchen Sun for further questioning with an interpreter.
The suspect appeared stoic and distracted throughout the session.
Following fingerprinting and processing, he was taken to Pattaya Provincial Court for a detention request, as the court was open for a half-day on Saturday before the upcoming long holiday.
The suspect faces five serious charges: illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying firearms in public without cause, possession of firearms not registrable by the registrar, unauthorised possession of explosives, and unauthorised possession of military hardware.
Regarding the woman seen with the suspect at the accident scene, investigators determined she was a friend the suspect met in Taiwan in January.
She arrived in Thailand as a tourist in April and contacted the suspect for a tour of Pattaya.
CCTV footage confirmed they occupied separate rooms at the residence.
With no evidence linking her to the weapons and a flight scheduled for Sunday (May 10, 2026), she is not currently considered a suspect.
Meanwhile, Police Colonel Naphatphong Khositsuriyamanee, the Superintendent of Chon Buri Immigration, has ordered the revocation of the suspect's permit to stay and placed him on a blacklist.
Deportation will be initiated once all legal proceedings are concluded.