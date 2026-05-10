Thai police investigate related suspects over Chinese man hiding arms

Progress has been reported in the case of the arrest of a Chinese man hiding "M4" war weapons and C4 explosives in the Huai Yai area of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police brought Kachen Sianglam, a Pattaya shooting range instructor, and CPO1 Methee Narom of the Royal Thai Navy in for further questioning on Saturday (May 9, 2026).

This followed the discovery of their alleged involvement in procuring the weapons before passing them on to the Chinese suspect.

It was found that Kachen, the shooting range instructor, had contacted Methee to purchase a C4 weapon for THB200,000.

Meanwhile, police are investigating financial routes, communications, and the connections of all involved individuals to determine if a war weapon smuggling network operates in the area.