Thai police investigate related suspects over Chinese man hiding arms

Progress has been reported in the case of the arrest of a Chinese man hiding "M4" war weapons and C4 explosives in the Huai Yai area of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.
Police brought Kachen Sianglam, a Pattaya shooting range instructor, and CPO1 Methee Narom of the Royal Thai Navy in for further questioning on Saturday (May 9, 2026).
This followed the discovery of their alleged involvement in procuring the weapons before passing them on to the Chinese suspect.
It was found that Kachen, the shooting range instructor, had contacted Methee to purchase a C4 weapon for THB200,000.
Meanwhile, police are investigating financial routes, communications, and the connections of all involved individuals to determine if a war weapon smuggling network operates in the area.
Additionally, 51-year-old Chamlong Suthiram, a subordinate of Methee, was detained at a house in an orchard in Soi Sukrudee, Moo 6, Sattahip subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri.
Investigations revealed he owns the bank account used to receive money transfers for the M4 assault rifles, priced at THB100,000 each.
He confessed that the area around this house was indeed the delivery point for the firearms that ended up with the Chinese man, and he was the one who received the money for the firearms transferred into his account.
Based on police investigations, the weapon procurement network involves a total of five people identified so far.
Authorities have called in three suspects for questioning, with two remaining, who are known to be an active military officer and a former military officer.
Police are urgently expanding the investigation.
Police confirmed that no charges have been filed and no additional arrests have been made at this time; individuals are only being called in for questioning to find connections.
However, if anyone is found to be involved in the war weapon procurement syndicate, they will face strict legal action without exception.