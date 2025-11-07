BTS Group Receives Carbon Neutral Event Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2025

BANGKOK, 4th November 2025 – Ms. Sinatta Kiewkhong, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Sustainability at BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group), represented the Company in receiving the Carbon Neutral Event certification from Ms. Patranant Thongprapan, Deputy Secretary General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs.

BTS Group Receives Carbon Neutral Event Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

The certificate was received by carbon offsetting BTS Group’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The certification ceremony, organised by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), at the Conference Hall of the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ).

BTS Group Receives Carbon Neutral Event Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

This Carbon Neutral Event certification underscores BTS Group’s strong commitment to greenhouse gas management and the transition toward a low-carbon society. This achievement aligns with the Company’s efforts to mitigate climate change impact and contribute to the national goal of Net Zero emissions by 2065, fostering sustainable growth for the future.

BTS Group Receives Carbon Neutral Event Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

BTS Group Receives Carbon Neutral Event Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy