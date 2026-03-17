GQ turns Mega Bangna into an innovation hub with Tesla Experience

GQ Apparel, a leader in innovation-driven clothing, is reinforcing its brand identity through the launch of Tesla Experience at GQ Mega Bangna. The store space has been redesigned into an Innovation Lifestyle Space, giving consumers a closer look at technologies designed to elevate everyday life under the theme “Driven by Innovation.” The event reflects GQ’s vision of creating a modern lifestyle experience that blends style with innovation, while meeting consumers’ real-world needs every day.
One of the in-store highlights is the Tesla Experience, which allows customers to learn about and interact with Tesla’s future-focused technologies—designed to make every journey smarter, more advanced and more comfortable. This includes AI-driven smart innovations such as over-the-air (OTA) updates, which allow the vehicle to improve continuously, as well as features tailored for hot-weather comfort. These include Digital Climate Control, enabling drivers to pre-set the cabin temperature before getting into the car, and ventilated seats, which enhance comfort throughout the drive.
At the same time, GQ is showcasing CoolTech™ Jeans, an innovation developed for wear in hot conditions. The fabric technology is designed to increase cooling comfort—feeling cool from the first touch—and features a special ventilation zone that can help reduce temperature by up to 2°C, catering to the true needs of urban lifestyles in tropical climates.
Both innovations share the same core idea: using technology to enhance lifestyle and make daily life more comfortable—even in Thailand’s heat. Whether it is stepping into a car with a ready-to-go cabin temperature or wearing jeans that stay comfortable throughout the day, the focus is on practical, everyday convenience.
For GQ, innovation is not just a product feature—it is a guiding principle for developing solutions to real consumer challenges, especially those shaped by hot weather, a key factor in daily life across Southeast Asia.
Fashion influencer Porames Liempravat said: “I’m very excited to be here today. I’ve seen how GQ brings innovation that fits daily life, like CoolTech™ Jeans that make hot days more comfortable. And I’ve learnt about Tesla’s technology, which shows how advanced AI and technology can be in real, practical ways. Cars today don’t just take us from place to place—they can be smart technologies that make everyday life easier and happier.”
The experience is available at GQ Mega Bangna from now until March 22, 2026. Test drives of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y are also available in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Register for a test drive at: http://tesla-th.com/teslaexp
More information:
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