GQ turns Mega Bangna into an innovation hub with Tesla Experience

GQ Apparel, a leader in innovation-driven clothing, is reinforcing its brand identity through the launch of Tesla Experience at GQ Mega Bangna. The store space has been redesigned into an Innovation Lifestyle Space, giving consumers a closer look at technologies designed to elevate everyday life under the theme “Driven by Innovation.” The event reflects GQ’s vision of creating a modern lifestyle experience that blends style with innovation, while meeting consumers’ real-world needs every day.

One of the in-store highlights is the Tesla Experience, which allows customers to learn about and interact with Tesla’s future-focused technologies—designed to make every journey smarter, more advanced and more comfortable. This includes AI-driven smart innovations such as over-the-air (OTA) updates, which allow the vehicle to improve continuously, as well as features tailored for hot-weather comfort. These include Digital Climate Control, enabling drivers to pre-set the cabin temperature before getting into the car, and ventilated seats, which enhance comfort throughout the drive.

At the same time, GQ is showcasing CoolTech™ Jeans, an innovation developed for wear in hot conditions. The fabric technology is designed to increase cooling comfort—feeling cool from the first touch—and features a special ventilation zone that can help reduce temperature by up to 2°C, catering to the true needs of urban lifestyles in tropical climates.