MRT provides free parking at two stations during mourning period

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced on Wednesday that mourners can park their vehicles free of charge at two MRT stations on weekends and public holidays throughout the royal funeral rites for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the late Queen Mother.

The MRT said mourners may park their vehicles at the park-and-ride building of the Yellow Line’s Sri Iam Station (YL17) from 5am to 1am the following day, free of charge, on weekends and public holidays during the royal chanting and cremation rites for the late Queen Mother.



