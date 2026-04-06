Motor Show bookings hit record high, reaching 21% of annual target

One of this year’s most notable themes was the strong rise of electric vehicles. Carmakers from Asia and Europe used the show to introduce new EV technologies and innovations, giving consumers a far wider range of choices and helping to lift overall interest at the event.

At the same time, conventional internal combustion engine vehicles continued to draw attention, especially in the SUV and pickup segments, which remain closely aligned with everyday practical use in Thailand.

Jaturont said the event’s success should not be judged only by booking numbers. He said the Motor Show also serves as an important platform linking manufacturers, distributors and consumers, while helping move Thailand’s automotive industry more concretely into the era of new energy.

He added that sales promotions, special offers and test-drive activities at the event, together with presentations of safety technology, intelligent driver-assistance systems and future mobility solutions, had all played an important part in influencing buying decisions.

The next Bangkok International Motor Show, the 48th edition, is scheduled to take place from March 22 to April 4, 2027, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

Even so, the final number of confirmed purchases remains uncertain. Much will depend on whether bookings are converted into actual sales, whether some buyers cancel orders, whether some consumers booked more than one vehicle as a backup option, and how many applicants pass loan approval from financial institutions.

Still, the scale of this year’s bookings is significant. The total is equivalent to about 21% of Thailand’s full-year vehicle sales target for 2026, which has been set at around 620,000 units.