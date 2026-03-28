Motor Show 2026 bookings hit 12,408 in four days as Toyota leads and Chinese EV brands crowd the top 10

The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 has opened strongly, with total vehicle bookings reaching 12,408 units over the first four days (March 23-26, 2026).
Toyota retained the top spot, while this year’s standout development was the rapid rise of Chinese carmakers—especially electric vehicle (EV) brands—filling much of the top 10 and underlining sustained momentum for EVs in Thailand.
Key positions among the leading brands included:
Other Chinese brands also featured prominently, including Riddara (No. 10, 546), Xpeng (No. 11, 407) and Zeekr (No. 12, 328), signalling clear consumer interest in EV technology.
Bookings by brand (first four days: March 23-26, 2026)
Note: Brands such as BYD, Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will report total bookings on the final day of the event.