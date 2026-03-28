Motor Show 2026 bookings hit 12,408 in four days as Toyota leads and Chinese EV brands crowd the top 10

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2026

The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 recorded 12,408 vehicle bookings in its first four days (March 23-26, 2026). Toyota topped the table, while Chinese brands—particularly EV makers—dominated the top ranks.

The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 has opened strongly, with total vehicle bookings reaching 12,408 units over the first four days (March 23-26, 2026).

Toyota retained the top spot, while this year’s standout development was the rapid rise of Chinese carmakers—especially electric vehicle (EV) brands—filling much of the top 10 and underlining sustained momentum for EVs in Thailand.

Motor Show 2026 bookings hit 12,408 in four days as Toyota leads and Chinese EV brands crowd the top 10

Key positions among the leading brands included:

  • No. 2: Omoda & Jaecoo — 1,606 bookings, close behind the leader
  • No. 3: Changan (Deepal/Nevo) — 1,245
  • No. 4: Geely — 1,210, a newcomer that has recently established its Thailand parent company
  • No. 5: MG — 1,150
  • No. 6: GAC (Aion/Hyptec) — 1,076
  • No. 7: GWM — 891, following reports of production ramp-ups after ORA 5 bookings surged

Other Chinese brands also featured prominently, including Riddara (No. 10, 546), Xpeng (No. 11, 407) and Zeekr (No. 12, 328), signalling clear consumer interest in EV technology.

Motor Show 2026 bookings hit 12,408 in four days as Toyota leads and Chinese EV brands crowd the top 10

Bookings by brand (first four days: March 23-26, 2026)

  • TOYOTA: 1,631
  • OMODA & JAECOO: 1,606
  • CHANGAN (DEEPAL NEVO): 1,245
  • GEELY: 1,210
  • MG: 1,150
  • GAC (AION HYPTEC): 1,076
  • GWM: 891
  • HONDA: 620
  • MAZDA: 613
  • RIDDARA: 546
  • XPENG: 407
  • ZEEKR: 328
  • MITSUBISHI: 282
  • AVATR: 221
  • FORD: 152
  • NISSAN: 98
  • FORTHING: 56
  • HYUNDAI: 30
  • KIA: 26
  • LEXUS: 22
  • SUZUKI: 16
  • Other brands: 182

Note: Brands such as BYD, Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will report total bookings on the final day of the event.

Motor Show 2026 bookings hit 12,408 in four days as Toyota leads and Chinese EV brands crowd the top 10

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