Motor Show 2026 bookings hit 12,408 in four days as Toyota leads and Chinese EV brands crowd the top 10

The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 has opened strongly, with total vehicle bookings reaching 12,408 units over the first four days (March 23-26, 2026).

Toyota retained the top spot, while this year’s standout development was the rapid rise of Chinese carmakers—especially electric vehicle (EV) brands—filling much of the top 10 and underlining sustained momentum for EVs in Thailand.

Key positions among the leading brands included:

No. 2: Omoda & Jaecoo — 1,606 bookings, close behind the leader

No. 3: Changan (Deepal/Nevo) — 1,245

No. 4: Geely — 1,210, a newcomer that has recently established its Thailand parent company

No. 5: MG — 1,150

No. 6: GAC (Aion/Hyptec) — 1,076

No. 7: GWM — 891, following reports of production ramp-ups after ORA 5 bookings surged

Other Chinese brands also featured prominently, including Riddara (No. 10, 546), Xpeng (No. 11, 407) and Zeekr (No. 12, 328), signalling clear consumer interest in EV technology.