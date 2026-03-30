Thai Navy says border container move follows Cambodia accord

RAdm Paraj Ratanajaipan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, clarified on March 29, 2026, that after the Cambodian side had taken a group of international diplomats and representatives of international organisations to the Cambodia-Thailand border area, reports and images of the visit were later circulated claiming that Thailand’s actions, including the placement of containers in the area, constituted a violation of Cambodian sovereignty.

The Office of the Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson said Thailand’s installation of containers and reinforcement of barbed-wire barriers in the area was prompted by provocation and the dismantling of the original barriers by ill-intentioned individuals.