Goods ordered from online platforms to be charged import duties from first baht of value next year

The Customs Department will begin collecting import duties on goods ordered from online platforms starting next year, with no exemption for items priced under 1,500 baht, the department’s chief announced on Wednesday.

End of Import Tariff Exemption

Phanthong Loykulnanta, Director-General of the Customs Department, stated that the department would not extend the exemption for goods priced below 1,500 baht, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

Without the extension, goods ordered from online platforms will be subject to import tariffs from the first baht of their price, with no exemptions, he explained.