China and Thailand boost strategic ties with new military cooperation plans

The meeting was held between China’s chief of joint staff, Liu Zhenli, and Thailand’s top defence official, Songwit Noonpackdee, during his visit to the Chinese capital.

The two military leaders “reached an important consensus on strengthening strategic communication and deepening cooperation in joint exercises and training”, according to a statement on Thursday.

They also “exchanged views on issues of common concern, such as relations between the two countries and their militaries and the international and regional situation”.

Liu is a member of the Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body of the People’s Liberation Army.

In a separate meeting with Songwit, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said ties between the two countries had endured “the change of winds and clouds”.

Songwit replied that the Thai side was willing to closely coordinate with China in multilateral affairs and “jointly safeguard” the security and stability of the region, according to the Chinese defence ministry.