China urges halt to auto industry's bruising price wars

Tension between some top players has spilled into the open as competition intensifies in the world's largest auto market, with price wars begun in early 2023 showing little sign of abating, despite concern among both government and industry.

The industry ministry said it would join hands with law enforcement agencies to tackle unfair competition and take necessary regulatory measures.

"There are no winners in a 'price war', let alone a future," it said in a statement on its WeChat account, vowing to safeguard consumers and promote high-quality development of the industry.

The remarks came after fresh incentives were offered last week on more than 20 models by electric vehicle giant BYD, which prompted several rivals, such as Geely and Chery, to follow suit.