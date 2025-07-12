ASEAN reaffirms support for Myanmar peace efforts, Timor-Leste's bloc membership

Asean also reaffirmed its commitment to admitting Timor-Leste as the 11th member at the 47th Asean Summit in October, in line with the decision made at the 46th Summit.

Ministers expressed their commitment to supporting Timor-Leste in expediting its early accession to key ASEAN economic agreements to facilitate its full integration into the regional bloc.

"We look forward to Timor-Leste fulfilling its roles and obligations as an incoming member state and its commitment to upholding ASEAN's fundamental principles," the statement read.

In addition, ministers commended Timor-Leste's active participation as an Observer in ASEAN meetings and its commitment to full membership, as well as its efforts to fulfil all criteria under the Roadmap for Timor-Leste's Full Membership in ASEAN.

"We encouraged Timor-Leste to continue accelerating its institutional capacities and deepening engagement with all Asean Sectoral Bodies to carry out the obligations of Asean membership," it said.

The bloc has further encouraged continued efforts by Timor-Leste to align its domestic policies, processes, and frameworks with ASEAN agreements and frameworks, in promoting a smooth and effective integration process.

"We looked forward to Timor-Leste's meaningful contribution to the implementation of the Asean 2045: Our Shared Future, noting that Timor-Leste's efforts towards Asean integration will help strengthen Asean's resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability," it said.

The bloc also welcomed the operationalisation of the Timor-Leste Unit at the Asean Secretariat, which will serve as a vital mechanism to facilitate its integration into Asean structures and processes and to support and monitor the country's full implementation of the Roadmap.

"We encouraged continued engagement and support from Asean Member States to facilitate Timor-Leste's transition towards Asean membership, as well as its continued efforts to fulfil the Roadmap following its admission to Asean," it added.

The full joint communique dated July 9 can be accessed here.

Bernama

The Star

Asia News Network