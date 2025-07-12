ASEAN reaffirms support for Myanmar peace efforts, Timor-Leste's bloc membership

In a joint communique issued at the end of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting here, on Friday, the bloc reiterated its commitment to promoting harmony and reconciliation among all communities in Rakhine, as well as ensuring safety and security for affected populations.
"We reaffirmed ASEAN's continued support for Myanmar's efforts to promote peace, stability, and the rule of law in Rakhine State.
"We emphasised the importance of ensuring safety and security for all communities, and facilitating the voluntary return of displaced persons in a safe, secure, and dignified manner," read the joint communique on the final day of the 58th AMM here on Friday (July 11).
The bloc welcomed the ongoing cooperation between Myanmar and Bangladesh, including bilateral repatriation initiatives for verified displaced persons from Rakhine.
"We look forward to ASEAN's continued facilitation of the repatriation process, particularly through the implementation of projects as a follow-up to the recommendations of the Preliminary Needs Assessment (PNA)," it stated.
It added that Asean hopes conditions will soon allow for a Comprehensive Needs Assessment (CNA), and encouraged the Asean Secretary-General to continue identifying potential areas where the bloc can effectively contribute to the repatriation process.
Today marks the last day of the 58th AMM and related meetings held from July 8 to 11, under Malaysia's Asean Chairmanship for 2025, with the theme 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'.
More than 1,500 delegates from ASEAN and its external partners participated in 24 ministerial-level meetings over four days.
Asean also reaffirmed its commitment to admitting Timor-Leste as the 11th member at the 47th Asean Summit in October, in line with the decision made at the 46th Summit.
Ministers expressed their commitment to supporting Timor-Leste in expediting its early accession to key ASEAN economic agreements to facilitate its full integration into the regional bloc.
"We look forward to Timor-Leste fulfilling its roles and obligations as an incoming member state and its commitment to upholding ASEAN's fundamental principles," the statement read.
In addition, ministers commended Timor-Leste's active participation as an Observer in ASEAN meetings and its commitment to full membership, as well as its efforts to fulfil all criteria under the Roadmap for Timor-Leste's Full Membership in ASEAN.
"We encouraged Timor-Leste to continue accelerating its institutional capacities and deepening engagement with all Asean Sectoral Bodies to carry out the obligations of Asean membership," it said.
The bloc has further encouraged continued efforts by Timor-Leste to align its domestic policies, processes, and frameworks with ASEAN agreements and frameworks, in promoting a smooth and effective integration process.
"We looked forward to Timor-Leste's meaningful contribution to the implementation of the Asean 2045: Our Shared Future, noting that Timor-Leste's efforts towards Asean integration will help strengthen Asean's resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability," it said.
The bloc also welcomed the operationalisation of the Timor-Leste Unit at the Asean Secretariat, which will serve as a vital mechanism to facilitate its integration into Asean structures and processes and to support and monitor the country's full implementation of the Roadmap.
"We encouraged continued engagement and support from Asean Member States to facilitate Timor-Leste's transition towards Asean membership, as well as its continued efforts to fulfil the Roadmap following its admission to Asean," it added.
The full joint communique dated July 9 can be accessed here.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network