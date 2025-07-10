Trump imposes new tariffs on 8 countries, including ASEAN members, with 50% tax on Brazil

In the same round of announcements, eight ASEAN countries were also affected:

Philippines: Increased from 17% to 20%

Brunei: Increased from 24% to 25%

Malaysia: 25%

Indonesia: 32%

Cambodia: 36%

Thailand: 36%

Laos: 40%

Myanmar: 40%

However, Vietnam reached a separate agreement with the US, settling on a 20% tariff, while Singapore remains unaffected with a 10% tariff.

This move has prompted ASEAN leaders to convene in Kuala Lumpur on July 9, where Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as ASEAN’s chair, called for enhanced regional trade, noting that ASEAN is the fifth largest economy in the world, heavily reliant on exports. He expressed concern over the detrimental impact of the US tariffs on ASEAN nations, which have led to intensified trade talks with the US.

Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry stated that while Malaysia is committed to negotiations, it would not compromise on key national interests. The country is seeking a reduction in the 25% tariff imposed on its exports and is discussing issues related to digital taxes, e-commerce, and other domestic policies that the US has targeted.

The Malaysian delegation has held at least 25 rounds of talks with the US and proposed improvements in labour and environmental protection measures. Malaysia is also pushing for a deal to purchase at least 30 Boeing aircraft for Malaysia Airlines, alongside agreements in semiconductors and technology.