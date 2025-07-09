June’s Consumer Confidence Index drops to 46.7 amid concerns over Trump’s tariffs, household debt

Consumer Confidence Index by Region and Occupation

The Consumer Confidence Index by region across five regions reveals that one region, the Northeast, is in the confidence range with a score of 50.4. Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index for the South stands at 47.1, the North at 45.5, the Central region at 45.1, and Bangkok and its vicinity at 43.6. These scores have slightly decreased from the previous month and are below the confidence threshold.

Regarding the Consumer Confidence Index by occupation, across seven occupations, only one group falls within the confidence range—government employees, with a score of 50.2. The six other groups are below the confidence range: students at 48.6, entrepreneurs at 47.6, farmers at 46.7, private sector employees at 45.9, the unemployed/retired at 44.9, and self-employed workers at 44.4. For experts, the Consumer Confidence Index remains well below the confidence range, at 31.6.

Poonpong affirmed that the Ministry of Commerce will continue to implement measures to reduce the cost of living for citizens, alongside promoting both domestic and international trade and production sectors. This includes accelerating the disposal of fruit from the Eastern region towards the end of the season to assist farmers impacted by neighbouring countries' import measures. Additionally, strict regulation of low-quality agricultural imports will be enforced to maintain price stability domestically. At the same time, efforts to promote Thai products in international markets through exhibitions and supporting SMEs to compete globally will continue.