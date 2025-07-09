June’s Consumer Confidence Index drops to 46.7 amid concerns over Trump’s tariffs, household debt

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, revealed the results of a public opinion survey of 5,652 people nationwide. The survey showed that the Consumer Confidence Index for June 2025 stood at 46.7, a decrease from 48.9 in May 2025. Factors contributing to the decline in the index include:
Despite this, there are supporting factors for the overall economy, such as the government’s ongoing economic stimulus measures to alleviate citizens' living expenses and businesses’ debts. The Cabinet has also approved proposals for economic stimulus projects, including infrastructure development, tourism, export impact reduction, and community economic development.
These measures aim to boost short-term economic activity and promote long-term recovery. It is expected that these measures will improve public confidence in the near future, said Poonpong.
Regarding the key factors affecting consumer confidence, the survey revealed that the Thai economy had the greatest impact, accounting for 50.35%. Other contributing factors included:
The Consumer Confidence Index by region across five regions reveals that one region, the Northeast, is in the confidence range with a score of 50.4. Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index for the South stands at 47.1, the North at 45.5, the Central region at 45.1, and Bangkok and its vicinity at 43.6. These scores have slightly decreased from the previous month and are below the confidence threshold.
Regarding the Consumer Confidence Index by occupation, across seven occupations, only one group falls within the confidence range—government employees, with a score of 50.2. The six other groups are below the confidence range: students at 48.6, entrepreneurs at 47.6, farmers at 46.7, private sector employees at 45.9, the unemployed/retired at 44.9, and self-employed workers at 44.4. For experts, the Consumer Confidence Index remains well below the confidence range, at 31.6.
Poonpong affirmed that the Ministry of Commerce will continue to implement measures to reduce the cost of living for citizens, alongside promoting both domestic and international trade and production sectors. This includes accelerating the disposal of fruit from the Eastern region towards the end of the season to assist farmers impacted by neighbouring countries' import measures. Additionally, strict regulation of low-quality agricultural imports will be enforced to maintain price stability domestically. At the same time, efforts to promote Thai products in international markets through exhibitions and supporting SMEs to compete globally will continue.