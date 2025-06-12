Thailand's Consumer Confidence Plunges to 27-Month Low Amid Trump Trade War Fears

Consumer confidence in Thailand has tumbled to a 27-month low, sparking fears of an impending recession as the kingdom grapples with concerns over protectionist trade policies and economic stagnation.

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) fell from 55.4 in April to 54.2 in May—its fourth consecutive monthly decline—according to a nationwide survey of 2,242 individuals conducted by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

The index now sits at its lowest point since March 2023, with other key economic indicators also experiencing sustained declines.

The Overall Thai Economic Confidence Index dropped to 48.1, whilst the Employment Opportunity Confidence Index fell to 51.9 and the Future Income Confidence Index declined to 62.7.

Trade War Anxieties Drive Pessimism

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC and chief adviser to the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, attributed the persistent decline to mounting public apprehension over potential trade conflicts stemming from "Trump 2.0" policies.

"The Consumer Confidence Index falling for the fourth consecutive month suggests we are in a downturn and at risk of entering a recession," Thanavath warned. "This reflects how easily consumer confidence could tip into a recession."

The concerns persist despite government stimulus measures implemented in the first quarter and two policy interest rate cuts by the Bank of Thailand totalling 0.5 percentage points since the beginning of the year.

However, consumers perceive the economic recovery as sluggish and report difficulties accessing credit.

