Thai Shoppers Embrace \'Pre-Bed Purchases\': Why 9 PM Is Peak Online Spending

Thai consumers are increasingly embracing a unique shopping habit: the "pre-bed purchase" at 9 PM.

This intriguing trend, driven by the desire for relaxation and personal time after a long day, sees a surge in online retail activity, with health and beauty products consistently topping the wish lists across all demographics.

New insights reveal that good health and a radiant appearance aren't just for the young.

Generation Z, those under 20, are remarkably serious about their skincare and cosmetics, understanding that investing in their skin today is a crucial investment in their future well-being and look.

Meanwhile, the working-age group, from 21 to 45, places equal importance on personal care items and cosmetics.

A notable 15% of this demographic are also keen on health supplements, highlighting a balanced approach to daily wellness.

Even the middle-aged, aged 46 to 55, remain deeply committed to skincare, particularly opting for derma skincare products.

This underscores a broader societal shift: self-care is no longer merely a youthful pursuit but a powerful trend influencing every age group.

Leading brands that have captured the market across skincare, beauty, and health include L'Oréal, CeraVe, In2it, Eucerin, Anessa, and Watsons' own-brand products.

