Thai Shoppers Embrace \'Pre-Bed Purchases\': Why 9 PM Is Peak Online Spending

Thai consumers are increasingly embracing a unique shopping habit: the "pre-bed purchase" at 9 PM.
This intriguing trend, driven by the desire for relaxation and personal time after a long day, sees a surge in online retail activity, with health and beauty products consistently topping the wish lists across all demographics.
New insights reveal that good health and a radiant appearance aren't just for the young.
Generation Z, those under 20, are remarkably serious about their skincare and cosmetics, understanding that investing in their skin today is a crucial investment in their future well-being and look.
Meanwhile, the working-age group, from 21 to 45, places equal importance on personal care items and cosmetics.
A notable 15% of this demographic are also keen on health supplements, highlighting a balanced approach to daily wellness.
Even the middle-aged, aged 46 to 55, remain deeply committed to skincare, particularly opting for derma skincare products.
This underscores a broader societal shift: self-care is no longer merely a youthful pursuit but a powerful trend influencing every age group.
Leading brands that have captured the market across skincare, beauty, and health include L'Oréal, CeraVe, In2it, Eucerin, Anessa, and Watsons' own-brand products.
Sunscreen and Lipsticks Reign Supreme
When it comes to top search trends, sunscreen firmly holds the top spot, reflecting a widespread understanding among Thais of the need for skin protection in all weather conditions.
Lipstick is a close second, prized for its ability to instantly refresh one's look and suitability for everyday wear.
Products related to health prevention and care are also highly sought after.
The resurgence of COVID-19 has meant that many households consistently keep these items stocked, providing both peace of mind and demonstrating a sense of responsibility towards others.
This clearly proves that self-care is a priority for Thai people.
The Golden Hour of Online Shopping
The most popular time for online shopping peaks sharply at 9 PM. This "shop before bed" phenomenon reflects contemporary consumer behaviour, as this is when many individuals unwind after work or daily chores.
It's a private moment to browse for desired items at the right price, making "before bed" the undeniable golden hour for retail therapy.
Bangkok leads the charge as the champion shopping province, followed by Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen.
This geographical breakdown indicates that markets outside the capital are experiencing robust growth, boasting purchasing power that rivals even the bustling metropolis.
Ultimately, these trends paint a clear picture of the modern Thai shopper.
Their decisions aren't solely driven by low prices or aggressive promotions, but by purposeful choices that reflect an increased awareness of self, personal needs, and a commitment to self-care.
As a result, health, beauty, and value for money have become pivotal lifestyle components, shaping the very heart of the exciting new era of shopping.