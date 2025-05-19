E-Commerce Giants Shopee and Lazada Defy Thai Economic Woes with Soaring Revenues

Against a backdrop of Thailand's lacklustre economic performance, plagued by rising prices and dwindling consumer spending, e-commerce powerhouses Shopee and Lazada have reported staggering revenues, providing stark evidence of the sector's robust health.

The two platforms together pulled in a massive 78.255 billion baht (in 2024, according to data from Creden, and their combined profits approached 5.467 billion baht.

Singapore-based Shopee led the charge, with revenues exceeding 49.964 billion baht and a profit of 4.630 billion baht – its most successful year in Thailand since launching operations.

Not to be outdone, China's Lazada generated a substantial 28.291 billion baht in revenue, alongside profits of over 836 million baht, demonstrating effective cost management and an increasingly efficient platform business model.

This impressive performance stands in stark contrast to the sluggish Thai economy, which continues to grapple with weak domestic consumption, stagnant wages failing to keep pace with the cost of living, and a lacklustre recovery in exports.

The e-commerce sector, however, is bucking this trend, exhibiting explosive growth.

Several key factors underpin the success of these two dominant platforms.

Their initial strategy of aggressive pricing, offering promotions, discount codes, free delivery vouchers, and enticing flash sales, effectively lured consumers away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores.