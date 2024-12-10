Thai authorities ramp up efforts against illegal imports, businesses

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2024

Measures like stricter VAT collection, enhanced product testing and regulatory reforms have already reduced illegal imports by 27%

 

Thai authorities have intensified efforts to combat smuggled goods and illegal businesses, with Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan recently outlining a detailed strategy to address this issue within the next three months.

 

One notable step towards improving transparency and accountability in the ecommerce sector is getting the popular Chinese shopping platform Temu registered as a legal entity in Thailand.

 

Several government agencies have also implemented stricter measures to boost oversight and enforcement, such as:

  • The Customs Department has increased VAT collection on low-value imports, raised the frequency of container inspections and intensified border checks.
  • The Food and Drug Administration has ramped up product testing and inspections
  • The Industrial Products Standards Office has enhanced the monitoring of online platforms.
  • The Office of the Consumer Protection Commission has intensified efforts to protect consumer rights.

 

These measures have already shown results, with the import of cheap products from China through ecommerce channels dropping by 27%.

 

The authorities, however, recognise the need for ongoing vigilance and have laid out a long-term plan to further strengthen enforcement.
Here are some key measures planned for 2025:

  • Enhanced law enforcement: Increasing personnel and using technology like AI to improve efficiency.
  • Improved product testing: Expanding laboratory capacity and testing more product samples.
  • Better regulatory framework: Amending laws to enable stricter action against illegal activities.
  • Collaboration with e-commerce platforms: Introducing a notice-and-take-down system to remove non-compliant products from online marketplaces.


 

 

Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisanpang highlighted the recent success of these initiatives, which have led to 747 persecutions and the seizure of goods worth over 11 billion baht.

 

By combining stricter enforcement, increased collaboration and regulatory reforms, Thailand aims to create a level playing field for both domestic and foreign businesses, while protecting consumers from substandard and counterfeit products.

 

 

