Chinese capital dominates Thai e-commerce, threatening local businesses

The Thai e-commerce landscape is undergoing a transformation, marked by intense competition from international platforms and the increasing presence of Chinese businesses.

Industry experts warn of a potential crisis for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, CEO of Pay Solutions and a prominent figure in the Thai e-commerce sector, revealed that foreign platforms now control two-thirds of the market.

Thai SMEs are increasingly reliant on these platforms, particularly Shopee and Lazada, which together command a staggering 79% market share. Meanwhile, TikTok is rapidly expanding its influence, putting pressure on established competitors.

"We are witnessing encroachment," Pawoot stated. "The majority of platforms operating in Thailand are foreign-owned. With limited competition, they wield considerable control."



This monopolistic environment is depriving Thai merchants of access to crucial customer data and hindering their ability to build direct customer relationships. Consequently, major platforms are able to raise fees at will, with limited government oversight.

The influx of Chinese goods is exacerbating the situation, forcing Thai online retailers into fierce price wars due to the dominance of these platforms.



Rising fees and diminishing bargaining power

According to the "Ecommerce in Southeast Asia 2024" report by Singapore-based consultancy Momentum Works, the Thai e-commerce market is valued at about 680 billion baht. Market share is dominated by Shopee (49%), Lazada (30%), and TikTok Shop (21%).

Pawoot highlighted the predatory tactics employed by foreign platforms, which involve substantial market investments.

