DITP and Amazon Global Selling promote Thai brands in the U.S. market through Amazon.com

Mr. Wootinun Sungong, owner of Tuff Sport - a TOPTHAI-supported brand based in Bangkok which is specialized in the design, manufacturing of unique Muay Thai shorts and which recently launched on Amazon.com said: “We’ve been trying to crack the U.S. market for the past several years and initially we did it through traditional off-line channels, which proved challenging. We quickly realized that Amazon’s services, particularly, its FBA [Fulfilment By Amazon] services allowed us to penetrate all U.S. locations easily because when a U.S. customer purchases our products on Amazon.com, Amazon in the U.S. picks, packs and ships the order for us and can even provide customer service and handle customer returns for our orders in the U.S. In addition, DITP has helped us with marketing campaign on Amazon.com after joining the TOPTHAI program.”

Ms. Parichat Srimontree Head of Online Channels at Wel-B healthy snacks, a TOPTHAI-supported brand and family-run business from Samut Sakhon specialized in freeze-dried, oil-free and food-additive free fruit snacks which launched their storefront on Amazon.com said: “We are truly honored to have participated in this project with DIPT and Amazon Global Selling. This project has not only enhanced our team's capabilities but also provided us with invaluable opportunities to learn and grow in the global e-commerce industry. Working alongside experts from Amazon Global Selling has given us new insights and knowledge that are crucial for the sustainable development of our online business.”

Anand Palit added: “Amazon Global Selling has enabled thousands of Thailand sellers to bring millions of Thai product units to worldwide customers. The average sale of Thailand businesses in the Amazon U.S. store saw a double-digit increase in the first six months this year compared to the same period last year. Thailand businesses are keen to export through ecommerce and with Amazon’s innovative tools and support and our partnership with DITP, we can help more local brands go global and seize export opportunities in the U.S. and also in other countries.”

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit highlighted that the MoU will deepen the collaboration between the DITP and AGS, which will create the stronger ties to foster and uplift the Thai MSMEs’ capability to thrive in the e-commerce market in the U.S. and other regions (etc. Europe) through Amazon.com. Additionally, DITP will select Thai products under the TOPTHAI project through a dedicated showcase along with promotional campaigns on Amazon.com at the TOPTHAIxAmazon Pavilion, which will take place during the upcoming event on September 3rd at Times Square, New York City. This event will mark the inaugural activity following the recent signing of the MoU.

