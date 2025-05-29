Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025 elevates Thailand’s global shopping appeal

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has officially launched the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025—a high-impact campaign running from June to August, designed to attract international travellers with exclusive privileges, unbeatable deals, and curated shopping experiences.

Anchored in the 5 Must Do in Thailand concept, the campaign puts a spotlight on Must Buy experiences that reinforce Thailand’s position as a world-class shopping destination.

Attending the event were Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, along with Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, TAT executives, and representatives from the private and public sectors.

Jakkaphon, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated: “The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025 is more than a campaign—it’s a powerful invitation to the world to come shop, travel, and experience Thailand like never before. As one of the five flagship highlights of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, it’s designed to spark spending, drive arrivals, and showcase Thailand as the ultimate shopping playground. We’re expecting over 3,000 million baht in tourism revenue—and a surge in global excitement for everything Thailand has to offer.”