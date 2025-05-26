Phu Soi Dao’s pine forest ground to reopen to tourists in July

Phu Soi Dao National Park will reopen its popular pine forest ground to tourists on July 1, following its seasonal closure during the dry season, the park has announced.
Farut Jaithatkul, Chief of Phu Soi Dao National Park, issued an announcement on 8 May stating that the renowned Larn Paa Son (Pine Forest Ground), located at an elevation of 1,630 metres, will be open to tourists from July 1 2025 to January 10 2026.
The park has kept the pine forest ground closed from January 10 to June 30 this year to allow nature to regenerate during the dry season and to ensure tourist safety due to the risk of forest fires.
In his announcement, Farut noted that the area has sufficiently recovered, allowing for trekking and camping activities to resume.
Tourists are advised to be physically fit for hiking and camping at high altitudes and to bring all necessary camping equipment.
Phu Soi Dao National Park—named after the 2,120-metre-high Phu Soi Dao mountain, the fifth highest peak in Thailand—is a protected area located at the southern end of the Luang Prabang Range. It lies along the Thai-Lao border, spanning parts of Uttaradit and Phitsanulok provinces.
The park is home to extensive pine forests that create a tranquil atmosphere. It also features vast grasslands and pinewood plains, especially around Larn Paa Son, which is Thailand’s largest field of Crested Naga flowers (Murdannia giganteum).