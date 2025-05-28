Khao Kho’s famous Phatad trail closed indefinitely after off-road accident

The Khek Noi Community Forest Committee has announced the indefinite closure of the access road to the Phatad trail in Khao Kho National Park, Phetchabun Province, prohibiting all vehicles from entering due to safety concerns following a recent off-road accident.
The closure follows an incident involving an off-road pickup truck that overturned on the descent near the notorious VIP Hill (also known as the “Challenge Hill”), a popular spot among off-road enthusiasts. Heavy and continuous rainfall had turned the dirt road into slippery mud, causing the accident. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.
A Facebook user from the group “Eat, Travel, Explore Forest” posted a video showing the damaged off-road pickup after it was moved to a safe location. The vehicle had a crushed hood and shattered windshield, rendering it inoperable. The poster, who was riding a dirt bike nearby, shared that upon hearing about the accident, they waited safely until the vehicle was righted and assisted in pushing it to a secure spot.
They urged future visitors planning to drive off-road vehicles to ensure their vehicle’s readiness, have proper safety equipment, and be driven by experienced, cautious drivers.
On Tuesday, the Khek Noi Community Forest Committee, led by Nopparuj Hiriviriyakul, chief of the Khek Noi Subdistrict, announced the complete closure of Phatad to all vehicles indefinitely.
The decision was made due to the rainy season causing slippery roads, which could pose risks to drivers and tourists alike.
The committee stated that they will inspect the area once conditions improve and, if deemed safe, will announce the reopening for tourism in the future.
Khao Kho National Park, located in Phetchabun Province near Khao Kho district, is known for its stunning mountain scenery, cool climate, and rich biodiversity. The park features waterfalls, hiking trails, and panoramic viewpoints, attracting tourists who seek nature, adventure, and tranquility. It is a popular destination throughout the year, especially during the cool season.