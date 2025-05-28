Khao Kho’s famous Phatad trail closed indefinitely after off-road accident

The Khek Noi Community Forest Committee has announced the indefinite closure of the access road to the Phatad trail in Khao Kho National Park, Phetchabun Province, prohibiting all vehicles from entering due to safety concerns following a recent off-road accident.

The closure follows an incident involving an off-road pickup truck that overturned on the descent near the notorious VIP Hill (also known as the “Challenge Hill”), a popular spot among off-road enthusiasts. Heavy and continuous rainfall had turned the dirt road into slippery mud, causing the accident. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

A Facebook user from the group “Eat, Travel, Explore Forest” posted a video showing the damaged off-road pickup after it was moved to a safe location. The vehicle had a crushed hood and shattered windshield, rendering it inoperable. The poster, who was riding a dirt bike nearby, shared that upon hearing about the accident, they waited safely until the vehicle was righted and assisted in pushing it to a secure spot.

They urged future visitors planning to drive off-road vehicles to ensure their vehicle’s readiness, have proper safety equipment, and be driven by experienced, cautious drivers.