Thong Pha Phum park closes nature trail to prevent forest fires

Ratchasit Jongjarasporn, the park’s chief, signed an order on January 30 to announce the closure of the Khao Chang Puak nature trail from February 1 until further notice.

The trail in the Bang Itong forest near Khao Chang Puak mountain in Tambon Pilok of Thong Pha Phum district opened on November 2 for the winter.

Ratchasit said in his order that the park officials observed that the fields along the track had become very dry in this year’s hot weather and forest fires could occur easily.