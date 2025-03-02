Phetchabun has worst air quality on Sunday morning

SUNDAY, MARCH 02, 2025

The lower northern province of Phetchabun was measured to have the worst air quality on Sunday morning, according to the IQAir website.

The website of IQAir, a Swiss technology firm that focuses on air quality, reported that the top five provinces in Thailand with the worst air quality on Sunday morning were:

  • Phetchabun: 145 AQI
  • Khon Kaen: 144 AQI
  • Nakhon Ratchasima: 127 AQI
  • Buri Ram (Lam Plai Mat district): 121 AQI
  • Chaiyaphum (Nai Mueang district): 118 AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a standardised system that translates concentrations of various air pollutants into a single, easy-to-understand number.

Key pollutants measured include:

  • PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres in diameter)
  • PM10 (particulate matter 10 micrometres in diameter)
  • Ozone (O₃)
  • Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂)
  • Sulphur dioxide (SO₂)
  • Carbon monoxide (CO)

The IQAir platform uses colour codes to alert the public, based on AQI levels:

  • Green (0-50) – “Good”
  • Yellow (51-100) – “Moderate”
  • Orange (101-150) – “Unhealthy for sensitive groups”
  • Red (151-200) – “Unhealthy”
  • Purple (201-300) – “Very unhealthy”
  • Maroon (301 and higher) – “Hazardous”

The top five provinces reported by IQAir were all in the Yellow zone.

By 11 am, the website reported a shift in AQI rankings, with the updated list as follows:

  • Khon Kaen: 119 AQI
  • Phayao: 112 AQI
  • Nakhon Ratchasima: 111 AQI
  • Lampang (Mae Mo district): 109 AQI
  • Chaiyaphum (Nai Mueang district): 97 AQI


 

