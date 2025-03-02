Phetchabun has worst air quality on Sunday morning

The lower northern province of Phetchabun was measured to have the worst air quality on Sunday morning, according to the IQAir website.
The website of IQAir, a Swiss technology firm that focuses on air quality, reported that the top five provinces in Thailand with the worst air quality on Sunday morning were:
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a standardised system that translates concentrations of various air pollutants into a single, easy-to-understand number.
Key pollutants measured include:
The IQAir platform uses colour codes to alert the public, based on AQI levels:
The top five provinces reported by IQAir were all in the Yellow zone.
By 11 am, the website reported a shift in AQI rankings, with the updated list as follows: