ASEAN Nations Brace for Trump Tariffs with Bold Stimulus Packages

Southeast Asian nations are rolling out ambitious economic stimulus measures as they prepare for the potentially far-reaching impact of President Donald Trump's trade protectionism.

Countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam are initiating substantial spending programmes, aiming to safeguard consumer purchasing power and spur growth, even as they acknowledge the associated risks of escalating national debt and potential cuts to government revenue.

According to Nikkei Asia, countries across the region are swiftly implementing what are being termed "large-scale economic stimulus measures" to counter the widespread effects of Trump's proposed tariff hikes.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto's government has unveiled a colossal 24.44 trillion Rupiah (approximately $US 1.30 billion) stimulus package.

This marks a significant pivot from earlier plans this year to slash 306 trillion Rupiah from the budget, initially earmarked for a free school lunch programme.

As part of the new initiative, around 18 million predominantly low-income citizens are set to receive 300,000 Rupiah in cash aid in June and July, alongside a monthly allocation of 10 kilograms of rice.

The government is also planning substantial reductions in public transport fares, including a 30% cut for train tickets.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that these measures are designed to preserve citizens' purchasing power and promote economic expansion.

