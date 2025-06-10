Thailand at risk of 'deflation' as economy stagnates, investment and consumption fall

While Thailand has not yet entered full deflation, there is a “risk” of the country slipping into such a cycle soon if inflation remains persistently below the target range and there is no sign of recovery in domestic demand.

“We are at significant risk of repeating Japan’s experience. In Japan’s case, when prices remained stagnant, people were reluctant to spend or invest, and the economy remained stuck for decades. If we do nothing, we will face the same fate. Therefore, we must act before deflation becomes evident, as once it sets in, it could take decades, like Japan, to recover,” he said.

Ultimately, what needs to be done is to maintain “price stability” with inflation at a low but stable level, not high enough to erode consumers' purchasing power, but not too low that it fails to provide economic stimulus. Inflation reflects confidence in the economy as a whole, showing that the economy is still active, people are spending, businesses are investing, and a clear future is in sight.

Amonthep Chawla, Assistant Managing Director and Head of Research at CIMB Thai Bank, stated that the ongoing decline in inflation is not a comforting sign. This reduction in inflation is not just due to temporary factors like falling vegetable and oil prices but reflects a weak economic structure, particularly the slow recovery of domestic purchasing power. This could result in inflation remaining low and potentially failing to meet the Bank of Thailand’s target within this year.

The reduction in inflation is not merely a temporary effect of lower vegetable and fruit prices; the "flood of Chinese goods into Thailand" is also a factor that continues to drive inflation down. Many Thai businesses are facing price competition from “cheap Chinese goods” flooding the Thai and ASEAN markets, which is pressuring local companies to keep prices down, even when their costs rise.

“These are structural issues that require direct government measures, such as import taxes or controlling price dumping from China. Simply relying on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to address this through interest rate cuts will not solve the problem,” he added.

The decrease in inflation also reflects the slow recovery of household incomes in Thailand, as people still feel financially insecure due to high debt and stagnant incomes.

Is Thailand in a state of "deflation" today? The answer is "not yet," but if inflation continues to remain negative, it could signal the beginning of deflation in the near future. With people anticipating further price reductions, there is a risk of delays in purchasing decisions as consumers wait for prices to drop further. This phenomenon is the result of the "low inflation trap."

What impact does low inflation have? It removes the incentive for businesses to invest, stock up on products, raise prices, or increase production capacity. These factors create a cycle that causes the economy to stagnate, as there is no momentum pushing it forward. This is a significant concern.

Currently, Thailand’s economy faces both "external and internal battles." On the domestic front, there are issues like weak internal factors, household debt, and competition from China. Thailand also faces "external battles," such as the ongoing trade wars. Therefore, the outlook for Thailand's economy in the second and third quarters of this year remains risky, with continued low growth and declining trends.

"Although low inflation may reduce costs for consumers and encourage spending in some areas, excessively low inflation has a significant impact on investment. When prices cannot rise and are expected to continue declining, people will delay investments and purchases, expecting even lower prices. This overall situation will keep the Thai economy in a prolonged stagnation."

Finally, in such a low-inflation environment, the policy interest rate becomes a major point of focus. It is anticipated that at the MPC meeting on June 25, there may be a need to "cut interest rates" by another 0.25% to help maintain confidence in the economic system.

Wichchulada Phakdisuwan