Kuala Lumpur gatherings should work to reinforce solidarity against tariff threats: China Daily editorial

That ASEAN overtook the European Union as early as 2020 to become the top trading partner of China points to the importance both China and ASEAN have attached to the development of bilateral trade ties and to the integration of the regional economy.

In October 2019, the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement Upgrading Protocol took full effect as the outcome document of the two economies' negotiations on upgrading their FTA. Within this FTA framework, more than 90 per cent of goods from China and ASEAN are subject to zero tariffs, which has laid a solid foundation for greater regional economic cooperation and integration.

At the meetings in Kuala Lumpur, suggestions and advice will hopefully be forthcoming to cement what has been achieved so far in regional economic cooperation and integration, and further the efforts of all countries involved to make this regional integrated development a counterweight to the destructive US unilateralism and trade protectionism.

Despite the disruptions and attempts at interference and the introduction of bloc confrontation, trade and investment in Asia remain vibrant, and new economic drivers keep emerging.

Since it was first proposed in 2013, building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed from a promising vision into a concrete proposition. Bright prospects are awaiting a closer-knit Asian community with a shared future, as the region remains dynamic and has tremendous potential for cooperation yet untapped.

But to realise this potential, more trust-building measures and diplomacy are needed within the region to reject the damaging meddling of external forces and to consolidate the foundation for cooperation and expand common ground.

The region has a rich historical heritage for knitting together a closer community with a shared future. It should build on this legacy so it can better withstand the US' tariff blows and keep moving forward in the right direction.

China Daily

Asia News Network