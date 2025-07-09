Bangkok Governor welcomes mayor and delegation from Shantou, China

Governor Chadchart expressed his admiration for the technological advancements he had witnessed during a previous visit to Shantou, particularly in the areas of clean energy, modern business practices, and advancements in healthcare and public health.

He emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation between the two cities to promote sustainable and efficient healthcare and public health initiatives.

The discussion also covered trade relations between the two cities amidst current global trade fluctuations. The Governor noted that closer cooperation would enhance the efficiency and convenience of business promotion, benefiting both cities.