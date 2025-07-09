Bangkok Governor welcomes mayor and delegation from Shantou, China

The delegation, led by Chen Tao, Mayor of Shantou, included senior officials from the city, representatives from Shantou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and business leaders, totalling 22 people.
Governor Chadchart expressed his admiration for the technological advancements he had witnessed during a previous visit to Shantou, particularly in the areas of clean energy, modern business practices, and advancements in healthcare and public health.
He emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation between the two cities to promote sustainable and efficient healthcare and public health initiatives.
The discussion also covered trade relations between the two cities amidst current global trade fluctuations. The Governor noted that closer cooperation would enhance the efficiency and convenience of business promotion, benefiting both cities.
The Shantou delegation visited Bangkok to explore potential collaborations in healthcare, business, trade, and cultural tourism. They also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the friendship between Bangkok and Shantou, and the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations.
To commemorate this occasion, officials from both cities participated in a tree planting ceremony at Lumpini Park at 9.00 a.m., near the Chaipattana aerator sculpture.
Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Bangkok’s Klang Hospital and Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University, and Shantou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine at 11.30 a.m. on the same day.
