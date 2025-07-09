Bangkok and Shantou Hospitals Forge Sister City Ties for Traditional Chinese Medicine

Bangkok and Shantou are deepening their medical cooperation with the formal establishment of a "sister hospital" relationship, poised to advance Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the benefit of Bangkok residents.
Governor Chadchart Sittipunt of Bangkok and Mayor Chen Tao of Shantou Municipality jointly oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today.
The landmark agreement links three key Bangkok institutions – BMA General Hospital, Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, and Navamindradhiraj University – with the Shantou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
The signing ceremony took place at the Rattanakosin Room within Bangkok City Hall.
Signatories to the MOU included Dr Attapol Kerdarunsuksri, Director of BMA General Hospital (Klang Hospital) ; Dr Porntep Saeheng, Director of Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital; Assistant Professor Jakrawut Maneerit, Dean of Vajira Hospital Faculty of Medicine, Navamindradhiraj University; and Chen Chao, Deputy Party Secretary and Director of Shantou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
The core objective of this understanding is to foster the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and ensure the efficient utilisation of medical resources.
The sister hospital framework will facilitate extensive exchanges and cooperation across various domains, including medical education, patient services, research and development, big data analytics, artificial intelligence in healthcare, digital health initiatives, hospital management, and the establishment of robust regional healthcare networks.
Furthermore, the partnership will explore practical avenues for promoting and applying TCM, encompassing herbal medicine and traditional techniques, within Thailand. It will also involve the sharing of vital information and resources.
Plans are in place for regular joint workshops to strategise on sharing everything from medical faculty and personnel to TCM resources, staff training programmes, and academic exchanges.
A host of dignitaries and medical professionals attended the ceremony, including Torsak Chotimongkol, Chief Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok; Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer; Dr Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA; Dr Lertlak Leelaruangsong, Director of the Medical Department; and executives from Shantou Municipality and the participating hospitals.
Representatives from the Teochew Association of Thailand and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce were also present, underscoring the strong cultural and economic ties between the regions.