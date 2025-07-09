Bangkok and Shantou Hospitals Forge Sister City Ties for Traditional Chinese Medicine

Bangkok and Shantou are deepening their medical cooperation with the formal establishment of a "sister hospital" relationship, poised to advance Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the benefit of Bangkok residents.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt of Bangkok and Mayor Chen Tao of Shantou Municipality jointly oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today.

The landmark agreement links three key Bangkok institutions – BMA General Hospital, Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, and Navamindradhiraj University – with the Shantou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The signing ceremony took place at the Rattanakosin Room within Bangkok City Hall.

Signatories to the MOU included Dr Attapol Kerdarunsuksri, Director of BMA General Hospital (Klang Hospital) ; Dr Porntep Saeheng, Director of Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital; Assistant Professor Jakrawut Maneerit, Dean of Vajira Hospital Faculty of Medicine, Navamindradhiraj University; and Chen Chao, Deputy Party Secretary and Director of Shantou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

