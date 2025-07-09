The stage is set for Shantou Teochew Opera in a cultural bridging spectacular to mark 50 years of bilateral ties between Thailand and China

Mr Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group said, "Our identities are shaped by memories and I'm proud to have been brought up as both Thai and Chinese, two cultures enriched by deeply spiritual traditions. Chinese opera can serve as a shortcut for the next generation, revealing the extent to which both cultures are founded on shared values of love, gratitude and loyalty. More than just a form of entertainment, it is a manifestation of just how closely connected the people of both nations truly are."

ThaiBev CEO, Mr Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said, “I’ve felt a deep affection for opera ever since I was a child. I'd regularly follow my mother and grandmother to go and see Chinese opera. Although at the time I didn’t fully understand the storylines, the atmosphere was filled with wonderful music, elaborate performances and delicious snacks, all of which come back to me as warm and joyful childhood memories. Even though I don’t remember all of the details, Chinese opera taught me about life through stories that were infused with cultural values.

"I would urge everybody with an attachment to Chinese culture, as well any young people for whom this is all completely new, to come and experience Teochew opera and get a sense of its beautiful roots and the virtues it has passed down through the generations.”

FTI Chairman, Mr Kriengkrai Thiennukul fondly recalled the formative days of his love of Teochew opera: "When I was a child, I heard all about it from my father, but I was never able to experience the real thing until later in life. My message to fellow members of the Thai Chinese community is that you should take every opportunity to experience opera first-hand, seeing it with your own eyes. Even though some might struggle with the Teochew dialect, modern technology has made it easier than ever to fully understand the stories and better appreciate it as a form of cultural expression."

Dr Poj Aramwattananont, TCC&BoT Chairman stated, “The programme is a reflection of the deep, longstanding friendship between existing between Thailand and China. To witness Shantou's premier operatic troupe perform in Thailand on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries is a special opportunity not to be missed. I'd like to encourage members of the public to experience this important Chinese artform for themselves, helping to establish it as a cultural bridge between our countries".

Historical records of Teochew opera (which is also known as Chaozhou, Chiuchow or Eastern opera) being performed stretch back 600 years, earning it recognition from UNESCO as a practice of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage'. It is characterised by the precise choreography of its dancers, acrobats and clowns; the ornate elegance of its costumes and make-up; its use of didactive narrative to address emotional and ethical themes; and its melodious folk music. The latter pairs traditional instrumentation performed at the highest level with operatic lyricism expressed through the lilting beauty of the Teochew dialect.

The Epic Operatic Extravaganza has been performed by Guangdong Teochew Theatre's Number One Troupe throughout the region, reaching Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore, and it has even been enjoyed as far afield as Europe. It has garnered numerous international prizes, including the Yao Xuan Qiao Award for Outstanding Artist and the Plum Blossom Award from the China Theatre Association.

The 16 operas being performed across the programme's seven evenings have been carefully selected from the classical repertory to reflect themes especially suited to the occasion, focussing on the importance of virtue, integrity and moral rectitude:

THURSDAY 10 JULY

'Farewell to Her Husband (Si Yi Jiu's Battle)': Set in the final years of the Song Dynasty, Tang Piah Nia is the wife of a military officer in Teochew, whom she urges to join the forces tasked with repelling the advances of the Yuan army. Despite this resulting in his death at the hands of the victorious Yuan, the widow continues to stand firm, also fighting to the death in defence of her homeland, demonstrating the ultimate act of patriotism and sacrifice.

FRIDAY 11 JULY

'Empress Han Bung': Shortly after being reunited with him after 12 years apart, the Empress is faced with a terrible dilemma when her younger brother is tricked into murdering a government official and is sentenced to death. Forced to choose between love for her sibling and her duty to uphold the law, she ultimately puts the nation's interests ahead of her own so that justice is seen to prevail, even though this means she will suffer great personal loss.

SATURDAY 12 JULY

'Filial Piety Overcomes Injustice': In a tale addressing themes of justice and female dignity, a young woman is falsely accused of murdering her mother-in-law. When the truth is eventually brought to light, a judge courageously pursues the conviction of a powerful nobleman's son.

SUNDAY 13 JULY

'Maudgalyāyana Saves His Mother': Despite being aware of his mother's complicity in numerous criminal acts, the hero's filial piety leads him to risk his life by attempting to rescue her from hell. Such is his virtuousness that the lords of the underworld are moved to order her release so that he can redeem her from a life of sin.

MONDAY 14 JULY

'Princess Poi Po and General Tek Cheng': An upstanding young general steadfastly refuses to enter into marriage with the princess of another state. Mistrust and conflict ensue but resolution is brought about after mediation establishes mutual understanding, allowing for sacrifices to be made for the good of the country.

TUESDAY 15 JULY

Dramatic revue: A special performance of ten iconic scenes from Teochew opera sharing common themes:

i. Reunion in the Capital: A story about the courage of two lovers as they strive to find fulfilment in each other after being separated by their disapproving families.

ii. Pledges of Love in the Flower Garden: A young couple exchange heartfelt promises of undying love in a beautiful flower garden.

iii. Justice Bao's Apology: Justice Bao is committed to performing his duties with the utmost integrity. He never wavers even when he is dutybound to sentence his own relative to death, which exposes him to the dismay, indignation and resentment of the rest of his family.

iv. The Inn at the Crossroads: A brave female innkeeper offers her assistance to a man wronged by a corrupt noble. A series of misunderstandings with a military officer result in a fierce battle before the truth is finally revealed, allowing them to reconvene to embark on a final decisive mission.

v. A Ballad of Love: This tells of the painful separation between a young nobleman and the courtesan he has fallen in love with.

vi. The Weeping Woman: A desperately poor peasant woman returns home to find that her son has fallen gravely ill. Faced with such adversity, her heart is filled with both hope and sorrow.

vii. Ties That Bind: When a young man learns of the existence of his biological mother, his relationship with his foster mother is soured by distrust and conflict until mutual understanding guides them towards reconciliation.

viii. The Golden Hairpin Confusion: A misunderstanding involving a golden hairpin casts suspicion over a dissolute nobleman, leading to humiliating punishment.

ix. The Hero of Wang Chong Huang: Amid fears of an invasion by enemy forces, the emperor's suspicions fall on a loyal general, resulting in his imprisonment.

x. A Reunion at the Jok Family Home: Former lovers previously separated by misfortunate are finally reunited, but they ultimately discover they are destined not to be together.

WEDNESDAY 16 JULY

'The Embroidered Tiger': Addressing themes of human nature, mutual respect and the redeeming power of literature, this is a modern retelling of the classical tale of the poet, Cao Zhi from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. After the death of his father, Cao finds himself mired in bitter family conflict, not least with his vengeful bother, Cao Pi. On being named Best Stage Play at the 35th Tian Han Awards in 2021, 'The Embroidered Tiger' became the first Teochew opera to be a recipient of China's highest honour for theatrical productions.

All are welcome to come and experience Teochew opera's unique and timeless artistry. Audiences will find themselves mesmerised by the fusion of heartrending vocal prowess, musical virtuosity, intricate choreography and exquisite costumes - produced with state-of-the-art sound and lighting effects - to tell powerful stories of love, virtue and courage so vividly and engagingly.

With the provision of subtitles in Thai and Chinese helping to ensure complete comprehension, everyone in attendance will be captivated throughout.

The Epic Operatic Extravaganza runs from 10 to 16 July 2025 at True Icon Hall on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM, with performances starting at 7pm. Those who are interested may reserve their seats at ICONSIAM.